Wolves have ramped up their quest to sign Harvey Elliott from Liverpool this summer with their sporting director Matt Hobbs understood to have earmarked the playmaker as the ideal heir to Manchester United-bound Matheus Cunha – while the player’s stance on leaving Anfield also coming to light.

The 22-year-old is about to complete his sixth season at Anfield having arrived as a hugely promising 16-year-old from Fulham in summer 2019. Having won five major honours in that time, including this season’s Premier League title, Elliott has taken enormous pride in representing Liverpool, having supported the Reds as a boy.

Despite his loyalty to the Merseysiders, Elliott‘s career at Anfield has somewhat stagnated this season, having been limited to just five starts across all competitions under Arne Slot. And with just one of those coming in the Premier League, Elliott has endured an increasingly-reduced role under the Dutchman this season.

As a result, sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Reds are open to the player’s sale this summer. And while not actively looking to push him out the exit door, they could yet be open to his possible sale if a tempting bid came their way.

Now, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, Wolves are ‘attentive’ to Elliott’s situation, having earmarked the player as a possible replacement for Cunha.

And with the Old Gold ready to step up their interest, the Reds are understood to have put a ‘hefty price tag’ on his shoulders.

“There is interest there, they’re not alone in liking him,” Bailey told Molineux News. “A lot of clubs are aware that he is sort of available, I say that, but Liverpool would demand a hefty price tag.

“He’s in a position now where he’s in a quandary, does he move on, is he going to be a first team regular? It’s very hard at Liverpool.

“Wolves are attentive to the situation, they’re aware of him, they think he’d be a good fit. With Cunha going, could he be a Cunha replacement? I think he could. He’s one that Wolves are aware of, and it’s a situation they’re keeping track of.”

READ MORE ⭐ Liverpool pushing to sign ELITE playmaker with Wolves to fund deal with record-breaking Anfield raid

Harvey Elliott’s stance on leaving Liverpool

With Newcastle also on Elliott’s trail, and with their manager Eddie Howe a huge admirer of the 22-year-old, sources have previously told TEAMtalk that it could potentially require a fee of up to £50m for the Reds to be tempted to sell.

From the player’s point of view, it would take a special and somewhat unique offer for him to consider leaving Anfield, with the player determined to knuckle down and prove himself to Slot next season.

That said, he is not ruling out the prospect of a move, either, recently admitting his future was very much in the hands of his bosses.

“I hope that I can push on [next season],” Elliott said in an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

“This is my team, I am committed to them and it’s just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk, I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here.

“You never know what is going to happen around the corner. If I had it my way, that would be here, I would play each and every game here and stay here for the rest of my career but it all depends on managers, the people above and as I said you don’t know what could happen but as far as I am aware I am here, here to stay and this is the club I want to be at.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Dream signing ‘interested’ in move;

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been informed that Slot’s dream summer signing Alexander Isak WOULD be interested in a potential move to Anfield – and while a trusted journalist has dampened the chances of a move this summer, he has named a possible date when a raid for the Newcastle striker could go through.

Elsewhere, the Reds are understood to be now very close to signing Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong – with sources revealing to TEAMtalk how Richard Hughes has long been working on the deal and with his agent now travelling to Merseyside to wrap up the transfer.

And finally, a 51-cap international star is pushing to leave Anfield this summer, with one journalist claiming he would be “amazed” if the player were still at the club next season and with a number of clubs already having expressed an interest in his services.

Harvey Elliott: Every club linked with Liverpool playmaker

By Samuel Bannister

Elliott remains keen on staying at Liverpool, despite his lack of starting opportunities, but there are plenty of clubs queuing up to take him in case he becomes available for an exit.

Newcastle United – Eddie Howe is a huge admirer of Elliott, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed. With Alexander Isak seemingly out of reach for Liverpool as a striker target, any deal for Elliott would likely be intrinsic and not as a counterweight. Newcastle have money to spend this summer, some of which could go towards a push for Elliott.

Wolves – Ahead of a possible departure for Matheus Cunha, Wolves have identified Elliott as an ideal replacement, according to Give Me Sport. Cunha’s high price tag should give Wolves decent money to reinvest in a deal for Elliott.

Fulham – It was at Fulham that Elliott made his name and became the Premier League’s youngest debutant. While he has been booed on his return to Craven Cottage, the club have shown interest in taking him back, according to TBR Football. They have a sell-on clause too, so could effectively get him for a cheaper net price than any rivals.

Bournemouth – Richard Hughes could raid his former club this summer for targets like Milos Kerkez or Dean Huijsen, but Elliott has been named as someone who could go the other way by the Daily Mail. It would be an independent deal rather than part of a swap if it happened.

Brighton – Back in the January window, Sky Sports revealed that Brighton were keeping tabs on Elliott. Although no move occurred, they have still been rumoured as potential takers.

Borussia Dortmund – Likewise, Borussia Dortmund were believed to be exploring a move to take Elliott to Germany several months ago. Lots of English players have had success in the Bundesliga over recent years.

Bayer Leverkusen – Along with Dortmund and Brighton, the Daily Mail has claimed Bayer Leverkusen are keeping an eye on Elliott’s situation with a view to taking him to Germany, with their main playmaker Florian Wirtz bound to be attracting interest.