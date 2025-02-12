Liverpool have opened negotiations for the signing of Alvaro Fernandez Carreras as a potential replacement for Andy Robertson, with a report detailing what a deal would cost and amid fears their first-choice target is primed to snub a move to Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side will be looking to claim victory over Everton on Wednesday night in the final ever Merseyside match at Goodison Park, with a win taking Liverpool a potentially insurmountable nine points clear at the top of the Premier League. And while the Reds can also potentially pick up trophy success in the Carabao Cup and Champions League as well, Slot knows he will have to add to his squad over the summer to ensure they are right back in the trophy mix once again next season.

With that in mind, a forward-thinking Jamie Carragher has already advised the Reds to make three new signings this summer to ensure they maintain their high standards across the 2025/26 campaign.

One position that has been highlighted by Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes for an upgrade is at left-back, with Andy Robertson no longer capable of the same marauding runs down the left flank as he was in his pomp.

Indeed, the Scot has just one assist to his name so far this season, falling well short of the previous high standards he set for himself that had yielded 75 goal contributions before this campaign got underway.

As a result, a new left-back is understood to figure very high on Liverpool’s summer shopping list and Caught Offside reports Hughes has ‘made contact’ over a potential deal for Fernandez Carreras.

The 21-year-old Spanish full-back has only been with Benfica for 13 months, having arrived on an initial loan from Manchester United in January 2024, and having made the move permanent last summer.

However, he has very quickly made United look foolish for their decision to part with his services so quickly, and particularly for such a low fee of an initial €6m plus an additional €3m in add-ons.

Now the Portuguese giants are facing the prospect of seeing the left-back lured away with the Reds joining a clutch of other clubs, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, to have expressed an interest in his signing.

Liverpool learn Fernandez Carreras price as Plan A option fades

While Manchester United hold a €20m (£17m, $21m) buyback option on the player, the Red Devils are unlikely to make a move given their recent signing of Patrick Dorgu instead.

As a result, Benfica will be free to negotiate the best price possible for the 21-year-old, with a potential auction seeing his price potentially rise to as much as €30m (£25m, $31.1m).

Whether Liverpool decide to follow up that initial interest with a concrete offer remains to be seen, though the fact that they are sounding out alternative left-backs may well stem from fears that a move for their number one target, Milos Kerkez, may not be as cut-and-dried as initially made out.

TEAMtalk were the first to break the news of their interest in the Hungarian way back in September and his performances for Bournemouth this season have only underlined their desire to bring him to Anfield this year.

However, with the Cherries opting to block the sale of the player in the January window, with Andoni Iraola’s side chasing a first-ever place in European competition, the player himself has now offered a luke-warm response to reports suggesting he could depart the Vitality Stadium.

“I will not go to Liverpool. For everybody listening, I will not go to Liverpool,” the 21-year-old stated during a live stream on YouTube.

While Kerkez could well have been addressing the then-still active January window or potentially even protecting himself from declaring a future move to Anfield is on the cards, it does make sense that the Reds are keeping their eyes open to other potential transfer options.

And with Fernandez Carreras contributing three goals and four assists so far this season, he certainly represents the type of forward-thinking left-back that Slot would be looking for.

Liverpool transfer latest: Record-shattering Salah deal; Kelleher exit

Kerkez isn’t the only Bournemouth defender the Reds have been linked with either after transfer insider Rudy Galetti revealed their interest in his Cherries teammate Dean Huijsen.

The stylish centre-half has caught the eye for Iraola’s side since arriving from Juventus, though the Spain Under-21 star looks destined to move on this summer given the quality of sides now casting admiring glances his way.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been told how tying Mo Salah to a new mega-money deal at Anfield can ultimately help them save over £70m – while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on claims a contract extension has been given the green light.

And finally, the Reds have been warned that Caoimhin Kelleher will definitely quit Anfield this summer and any attempts to tie him to a new deal will end in failure.

As a result, two Premier League rivals are leading a four-team chase to sign the Ireland international, who has made 17 appearances for the Reds so far this season.

