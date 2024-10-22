Liverpool are taking a strong interest in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios after he made a sizeable impression on Diego Simeone and with the cost of a 2025 transfer emerging – while what it means for the chances of resurrecting interest in Martin Zubimendi has also come to light.

The Reds tried to make Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi the first signing of the Arne Slot era on Merseyside and believed a deal was close when they agreed to meet his €60m (£50m, $67m) exit clause and offered to triple his Real Sociedad salary. However, after a last-minute change of heart, Zubimendi pulled the plug on the deal and instead opted to remain with his hometown club to leave Liverpool empty-handed.

Liverpool’s decision not to sign an alternative has since paid dividends with first Ryan Gravenberch and then on Sunday, Curtis Jones, both showing themselves more than capable of holding down a regular place in Slot’s midfield.

The Dutch star has arguably been Liverpool’s most consistent performer so far this season, while Jones put in a Man of the Match performance on Sunday as Chelsea were beaten 2-1 at Anfield to maintain the Reds’ near-perfect start to the season.

However, fresh reports from Spain claim sporting director Richard Hughes remains keen to recruit a new midfielder in 2025 and has now turned his focus fully in the direction of Atletico Madrid star Barrios.

The 21-year-old has become a regular in the heart of Simeone’s side this season, starting five times in LaLiga and being described as a ‘fundamental’ component of their side by the Argentine.

But according to Fichajes, Liverpool have shown a ‘marked interest’ in the midfielder, having made him a top target for 2025 and are ‘willing to make an offer’ to bring him to Anfield.

Understandably, the report claims Simeone is loathe to lose his young talent and any offer will be rejected, though he will be powerless to prevent his sale if Liverpool – who believe a deal is there to be done – match the player’s exit clause, which sits at €50m (£41.7m, $54.2m).

HAVE YOU SEEN? Van Dijk contract demands revealed as Liverpool captain makes seismic announcement on future.

How will Barrios Liverpool links affect Zubimendi?

The loss of Barrios would certainly hit Simeone hard with the legendary coach playing a major role in the 21-year-old’s development and nurturing him into a midfielder of his own moulding.

He has regularly spoken warmly of his progress, telling the Spanish media of him last season: “We are trying to bring out Pablo’s full potential. He has to grow, but he’s doing very well. I’m excited. He’s a kid from the academy, and he can play several roles.”

Indeed, Barrios is extremely dynamic and can operate as a six or an eight – not too dissimilar to Gravenberch – with his 1.53 successful take-ons per match this year placing him among the top 6% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues.

Fichajes also claims that Liverpool don’t see his current release clause as unreasonable and are very much giving serious thought to his signing in 2025 and will continue to keep a close eye on his progress over the next weeks and months.

We understand though that Liverpool do have funds available for team strengthening and could look to make an addition for the right player in the January window.

As a result, Barrios is also seemingly now very much the main focus of their midfield hunt, and while speculation has arisen that Liverpool could rekindle their efforts to sign Zubimendi in January, we understand that the form of Gravenberch, together with the Spain star’s insistence that he does not regret his summer snub, means a move to Anfield can now be filed under the extremely unlikely column.

“My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times. So far, things have gone well for me,” Zubimendi told the Spanish media earlier this month.

“It is true that there was a lot of noise. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. There is a lot of noise because of the press but in the end, everything is easier than all that.”

Asked if he regrets his choice, he added: “Of course, I don’t regret it, I can’t think that after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within.

“I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train and I’m excited about having a good season.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Mbeumo battle on / Reds chase Porto attacker

Meanwhile, Liverpool now reportedly face new competition from Arsenal for the signing of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroon international has started the new season in fine fettle, netting six times in nine games, alerting Liverpool to his possible signature as they consider a future heir to Mo Salah.

Those chances of a deal are aided by the fact that Mbeumo’s current deal expires in 2026, though the London side do have the option to extend that arrangement by another 12 months.

However, with his price tag coming to light, Liverpool will not have it all their own way if they do look to push through his signing.

Elsewhere, the Reds could see their former midfielder and managerial target Xabi Alonso moving to the Premier League after all – but with Manchester City with the 42-year-old lined up as Pep Guardiola’s replacement and having identified a Barcelona star as a statement first signing.

And finally, Liverpool are reportedly casting admiring glances towards Portugal with FC Porto striker Samu Omorodion now on their radar and seemingly seen by Slot as an upgrade for a Jurgen Klopp signing, who has appeared to have fallen down the pecking order.

IN PROFILE: Who is Pablo Barrios?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Spain’s capital in 2003, Barrios spent six years in the Real Madrid academy before moving to Atletico’s youth system in 2017 for a further five years of development.

During the 2021-22 season, Barrios was heavily involved as Atleti’s under-19s reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Youth League. For example, in one game, he scored a brace and provided an assist against Real Madrid.

For the following campaign, he was promoted to Atleti’s reserve team – but not long later, he would be promoted again to the first team. Indeed, he made his LaLiga debut on October 29, 2022 – just 56 days after his Segunda Division debut for the B team.

Over that winter, the midfielder scored in the second and third rounds of the Copa del Rey and extended his contract, representing his permanent installation into the first team.

After helping Spain’s U23s win the men’s Olympic football tournament in 2024, Barrios was also awarded the number eight shirt by his club, on the back of a season in which he played 35 times in all competitions.

Barrios now has 50 LaLiga appearances to his name, although he is yet to score in the Spanish top tier. That said, he has been playing in a deeper role, though he is a reliable carrier of the ball and not just your typical, Diego Simeone-approved dogged midfielder.

But Barrios is learning plenty from the senior players around him, citing club captain Koke as his “role model both on and off the field.” All he is taking in will equip him for a solid career as a well-rounded midfield talent.