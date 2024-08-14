Liverpool are refusing to take no for an answer in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi and are ready to try again for the Real Sociedad star and hope to sweeten any deal by including a player in exchange – while Fabrizio Romano has claimed hopes are growing over a second raid on LaLiga for the Merseysiders.

It’s been a quiet summer so far for Liverpool, who are now the single Premier League side not to make a summer signing so far this window. Having seen Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all splash out totals of around £150m, there is a fear among supporters that the Merseysiders may end up ruing their summer’s inactivity.

However, a calm and composed Arne Slot has always insisted that the real work – and the basis from which to build – will begin on the training ground and Liverpool’s pre-season results, which have included high-profile friendly wins over Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla, suggest a fine season is on the cards for the Reds.

For those who have seen the Reds in action so far, there is a clear identity in the way Slot sets out his side and the tactics employed, especially around set-piece routines around corner kicks.

However, Liverpool will likely go into their Premier League opener at Ipswich on Saturday without a single new face in their line-up after attempts this week to lure Zubimendi to Anfield from Sociedad hit the skids.

Despite agreeing personal terms with the player and agreeing to meet the €60m (£51.3m) release in his contract, Zubimendi informed Liverpool he would remain where he was and negotiate fresh terms – albeit nowhere near as high as the riches on offer at Anfield – with the LaLiga side.

Liverpool transfers: Hughes to make one final plea to Zubimendi

However, despite that rejection, the latest reports from Spain claim the Merseysiders are refusing to take no for an answer and are ready to make one final attempt to convince the player to swap San Sebastian for Liverpool.

Per the report, the renewed bid – described as a final attempt by the Reds – will be led by sporting director Richard Hughes, who has a good relationship with the player’s agent Joseba Barandiaran – and will promise to treble any wages increase offered by Sociedad if he were to move to Merseyside.

Whether those riches are enough to persuade him to move remain to be seen, and despite the renewed offer, Liverpool are fully expecting to see their offer rebuffed once again.

The player is a keen hiker and is often uses his spare time to roam freely in the hills around San Sebastian – an experience he fears he just could not repeat if he is to move to Merseyside.

Furthermore, his love for his hometown club means signals that money is not the be-all and end-all for the player…. Nonetheless, try again Liverpool will and it seems they are not ready to walk away from the possible transfer without asking once final time.

It has also emerged that Liverpool tried to sweeten the prospective deal by offering Sociedad the chance to sign Reds youngster Stefan Bajcetic on a season’s loan to try and help see them through their immediate loss of both Zubimendi and his midfield partner, Mikel Merino, who is expected to sign for Arsenal in the coming days.

The invite to sign the 19-year-old – who was limited to just three appearances last season after struggling with injury – will remain on the table for the LaLiga side.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool meeting over Mamardasvili transfer

All the same, Liverpool are gearing up for disappointment and it seems unlikely they will look elsewhere for a new No 6, instead using the players already at Slot’s disposal and with Ryan Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones all capable of playing there. There is also the option of including another upcoming young star, Trey Nyoni, who has caught Slot’s eye already.

Meanwhile, work will continue on securing a first signing of the summer at Anfield with the club seeing an initial offer rejected for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

While Valencia are open to his sale if their €40m (£34.3m) valuation is met, the Reds’ undisclosed opening offer for the Georgian has fallen short.

Nonetheless, talks are due to be held on Wednesday in an effort to settle on a compromise. TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool plan to loan the player out if they manage to agree a deal with Alisson Becker firmly established as No 1 but with the capture of the Georgian stopper effectively safeguarding their long-term future between the sticks and amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia in the Brazilian.

With Mamardashvili keen to agree the transfer, Romano has provided an update on the attempts to strike a deal with Los Che.

Romano told Givemesport: “Mamardashvili, there will be one more meeting this week. There are contacts, very active contacts ongoing.

“It’s on Liverpool, basically. So, they need to decide what they want to do. They have this possibility. It’s on the table. It’s available.

“Mamardashvili is keen on a move to Liverpool, with a loan as the next step. So not going to Liverpool immediately, but being a future Liverpool player.”

Mamardashvili is contracted to Valencia until summer 2027 and proved at this summer’s European Championships that he is one of the finest goalkeepers in the world game.