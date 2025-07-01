Liverpool have taken another step forward in their pursuit of Marc Guehi after it was claimed the Crystal Palace player has now said yes to a move to Anfield, though David Ornstein has also name-dropped the Premier League alternative the Reds could look to sign instead.

The 2025 summer transfer window will go down in Liverpool‘s history books as their most expensive of all time. And having already agreed to welcome seven new faces through the Anfield doors to the combined tune of some £190m (€222m, $262m), the Premier League champions are far from done spending yet.

Of course, there will be exits too, and the departure of those players who do not figure in Arne Slot’s plans will further fuel the Dutchman’s desire to further strengthen his title-winning squad.

To that end, a new striker and a new centre-half are very much still on his agenda before the summer window closes for business on Monday September 1.

As far as a new defender is concerned, multiple reports in recent weeks have documented Liverpool’s strong interest in prising England defender Guehi away from Selhurst Park.

With just a year left on his deal, Crystal Palace will not stand in the player’s way, though they will insist that their asking price – understood to be from £45m to £50m (up to €58.2m, $68.7m) is adhered to.

However, a double lift in Liverpool’s quest was reported on Tuesday morning, with Guehi first informing Palace he would not be extending his deal and with the Eagles themselves agreeing a deal on his replacement in a club-record deal.

Now journalist David Lynch has also talked up Liverpool’s chances of signing Guehi and believes early talks between the player’s agent and Reds officials have now secured a green light from the 24-year-old.

“It’s an interesting one because all I’m hearing is that he wants guarantees around game-time,” Lynch told Anfield Index’s YouTube channel.

“What I’ve been told over the last couple of days is that he is keen on the move, so I guess he has had those reassurances that he isn’t going to come and sit on the bench. I guess it’s genuine competition and the ability to displace Konate will be there. They must be telling him something that makes him think he’s getting some minutes.

“I don’t believe he’s spoken to the manager yet. I think it’s in a position where those talks are at sporting director level at the moment, but they must have a plan or something that’s made him give the green light to say that he wants to come.”

Liverpool want Guehi – but Ornstein names alternative target

To add significant weight to Liverpool’s hopes, our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed last weekend that Guehi was close to agreeing personal terms over a long-term deal at Anfield.

And while James Pearce claims any Liverpool transfer still hinges on two factors being overcome – not least the Eagles’ stance on what has been reported will be a ‘lowball’ opening offer for Guehi – the trusted Ornstein has also revealed that the 23-capped England star is very much top of their wishlist.

However, as The Athletic correspondent has revealed, Guehi is not the only Premier League defender to have caught Slot and Richard Hughes’ eyes in recent months.

“Liverpool need to recruit a new centre-half with the imminent exit of [Jarell] Quansah and are looking at a number of candidates,” Ornstein explained.

“As reported last week, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is a player under consideration, but with just one year remaining on his contract, Liverpool will only firm up their interest if the price is right.

“Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is admired but is likely to be too expensive, so sporting director Richard Hughes is looking at other young centre-halves.”

Murillo proved a consistent figure in Forest’s ultimately unsuccessful push for a surprise Champions League place last season, featuring 39 times in all competitions and missing just the one game through injury.

