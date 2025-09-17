Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has been warned by an expert that he could struggle to start regularly after he was dropped in favour of Alexander Isak against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, as Reds manager Arne Slot explains his decision.

Ekitike was one of the major and expensive signings that Liverpool made in the summer transfer window, with the defending Premier League champions paying a total of €92.5million (£80.2m, $109.5m) (including add-ons) to Eintracht Frankfurt for the 23-year-old striker.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker has made a strong start to his Liverpool career, scoring two goals and giving one assist in four Premier League games so far this season.

Ekitike also scored in the Community Shield, and he would have been expecting to start for Liverpool in their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

However, with Alexander Isak fit, Liverpool manager Slot decided to play the former Newcastle United striker in their opening League Phase game.

Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle on the final day of the summer transfer window after a protracted saga, led the line for the Reds in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

It must have been a bitter pill to swallow for Ekitike to be dropped to the bench, with French journalist Julien Laurens of the opinion that the striker made a mistake in joining Liverpool.

The expert has argued that Ekitike is best used as a striker even though he can play out wide, saying that had Liverpool signed Isak first, then the 23-year-old would not have made the move to Anfield in the summer.

European football expert Laurens said on BBC Radio 5 Live when asked whether Ekitike would have joined Liverpool had he known Isak was being signed: “I really don’t think so, no.

“He signed after a first approach from Liverpool to Newcastle for Isak, when they closed the door.

“That was before Isak went on strike and stopped training with them and then Liverpool reverted to Ekitike, who was on his way to Newcastle because he was supposed to be the replacement, or to play together if nobody came for Isak.

“We knew that as soon as Isak was fit that the one to be dropped was Ekitike. It was just very clear.

“Can they play together? Of course they can. You could play Ekitike from the start but off the left, but that’s not really his position.

“It was just one of Ekitike and Isak [in the team] and it was never going to be Ekitike over Isak if Isak was fit.”

Arne Slot explains Alexander Isak – Hugo Ekitike decision

Isak played for 58 minutes before Slot decided to take him off and bring on his Liverpool team-mate Ekitike instead.

Neither striker could score in the match, but that did not stop Liverpool from winning 3-2, with Virgil van Dijk scoring the winner in the second minute of injury time.

Speaking ahead of the match, Slot explained his decision to hand Isak his Liverpool debut against Atletico.

Slot told TNT Sports: “This was the plan all along. This is why he was not involved in the Burnley game, so he could have some proper sessions at the time he was with us.

“That’s what you need in pre-season as well. You don’t start by playing friendlies, you start with a proper training week and at the end of that training week you can play 45, maybe 60 minutes, and that’s what we’re going to see with him today.”

On starting Isak or Ekitike up front or out wide, Slot said: “No, everything is always possible, so they can, but I think for Alex number nine is by far his best position.

“Hugo has played in the past when he was younger as a winger as well, but then he started to grow more and more and more.

“Although Cody Gakpo shows that even if you are tall you can still be a very good winger, so Hugo is a player that could play off the left side, not in the way Cody or Mo is.

“In general, I think both of them are more number nines than another position.”

Slot’s aforementioned comments suggest that Isak is his number one striker when he is fit and available.

Ekitike scored 22 goals in 48 games in all competitions last season, as Frankfurt qualified for the Champions League.

