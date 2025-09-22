Hugo Ekitike is adamant he has no regrets at joining Liverpool this summer after explaining why the move to Anfield can help him reach elite status – and the confident star’s pledge can give Arne Slot a massive headache in his selection battle with Alexander Isak.

The French striker moved to Anfield over the summer after turning down an offer from Newcastle, ultimately joining Liverpool in a transfer package that will total some £79m (€90m, $98m). The third biggest deal of the entire window, Ekitike has taken on the No.22 shirt at Anfield and has quickly set about repaying his sizeable fee.

Having already registered four goals and one assist from seven appearances so far – including what proved to be the decisive goal in Saturday’s Merseyside derby – the 23-year-old has every reason to feel happy with his contributions so far.

However, with British record signing Alexander Isak also arriving at Anfield this summer – the Swede completing a monumental £125m move from Newcastle on transfer deadline day – it’s been suggested the former Eintracht Frankfurt man will soon have to get used to playing second fiddle on Merseyside.

Furthermore, one well-respected journalist has claimed Ekitike would not have joined Liverpool this summer had he known in advance that Isak would be arriving on Merseyside too.

Despite that, Ekitike insists he has no regrets at making the move and, while not mentioning Isak by name, delivered a cutting three-word “I don’t care” reposte to speculation he could soon face life on the bench.

“I don’t care,” Ekitike told Canal+. “I’m just focused on the game. Outside, everyone can talk about the transfer price. It is what it is. Football has changed.”

Ekitike insists he was well aware of the club’s interest in Isak before making the move, but he insists he is still backing himself for success: “It was my choice. It’s what I wanted because I had more of a feeling coming here – and I knew it was the right time and the right place for me.

“I wanted to get back to the top level and come back this time better equipped, more ready in all aspects, and I don’t think I made a mistake.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 £55m duo set for Liverpool debuts in Carabao Cup as journalist claims FOUR teens will get nod

Unflappable Ekitike knows he can give Liverpool a selection headache

While the saga over Isak’s summer transfer to Anfield saw the player effectively go on strike to try and force through the move and effectively leave the player without a full pre-season under his belt, the Swede has since been playing catch-up with his new teammates to try as he builds up his fitness.

He was, though, given a 58-minute outing against Atletico Madrid last week and the 25-year-old impressed as we analysed eight of his best moments from the game.

After the match, Slot also insisted he would have more than enough games over the season to properly use both players.

Yet when it came to the Merseyside derby on Saturday, it was the Frenchman who was once again chosen to lead the line.

Now the player’s unflappable confidence in his ability can certainly aid him over the season – and give Slot a selection headache in the process.

On his excellent start to life as a Liverpool player, Ekitike added: “Obviously, seen from the outside, it can be shocking, but it doesn’t shock me.

“I was in a dynamic [at Frankfurt] where I was also making [impressive] stats last year. Now I’m also in a good team that seems good for me. I want to be a player who has consistency.”

Latest Liverpool news: Mouthwatering triple deal planned; ‘absolute tank’ ready to sign

On the transfers front, Liverpool are understood to have already put in place firm plans for the transfer windows of 2026, which will see the next phase of Slot’s Anfield revolution continue – and the Dutchman is ready to focus on three positions and four players, in particular.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been given a significant lift in their quest to bring an “absolute tank” to Anfield after a journalist shared why he wants the move to Merseyside above all others.

Meanwhile, speculation that Real Madrid are already planning to move Trent Alexander-Arnold on in 2026 and could let the player return to the Premier League with Man City in 2026 have resulted in a very strong reposte from Fabrizio Romano.

And finally, reports in Spain claim Luis Suarez is personally trying to get a Liverpool transfer deal over the line, having advised a Barcelona star over the potential move.

VOTE: How many goals will Ekitike score in his first season at Anfield?