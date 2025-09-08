Hugo Ekitike has told Arne Slot that he will have a “problem” picking between himself and Alexander Isak after speaking openly and honestly about the Swede’s British record arrival at Liverpool – but TEAMtalk can explain why there is absolutely room for both in the Reds’ line-up.

The Premier League champions have spent unparalleled amounts of money this summer, with a £440m (€507m, $595m) outlay the most Liverpool have ever spent in a single transfer window – and by quite some distance. However, the Reds did manage to offset some of those costs by also cashing in on several big-name stars of their own, with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah among those to depart Anfield.

Nonetheless, Liverpool were responsible for the three biggest new signings of the summer in the Premier League, as this list of the top 10 reveals.

Two of those significantly strengthen Liverpool’s forward line, with the £69m (€79m, $93m) Ekitike joined by Isak, with the latter moving to Anfield for a new British record £125m (€144m, $169m) from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day.

Quite how Slot fits them both into his side remains a topic of debate and while it might not necessarily be a case of picking one over another – more on that later – Ekitike has come clean about exactly how he feels about the Swede’s arrival at Anfield.

“It’s fun. When you play for the best teams, you expect to be competing with the best players. Isak is a player I’ve watched too, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure,” Ekitike told the Liverpool Echo.

“It’s going to be tough competition, but I’m going to focus on performing well so that it’s a problem for the manager.”

Ekitike is also capable of playing off the left side of the attack, though Slot can also pick Cody Gakpo there and the Dutchman has already started there in all four of the Reds’ games so far this season.

Either way, Ekitike has been propelled into the spotlight by his big-money to Anfield and he is determined to continue his fine start to life with his new club that has seen him register three goals already….

Ekitike v Isak at Liverpool: How Arne Slot can accommodate both

Ekitike explained: “Obviously, my life has changed (by moving to Anfield). “It’s a big move and I’m watched a thousand times more, but I’m taking it positively, it’s really good. It’s the position I wanted to be in.

“When you have this kind of standard, you have to show that you belong here and you have to continue to perform. But it’s a position that I like and that I want to keep.”

There’s little doubt that Isak will be expected to be the main starting striker after scoring 23 league goals last season, when Ekitike got 15.

If they were to play as a strike partnership, Ekitike – who got more assists last season – could tee up Isak by creating chances, making lay-offs and threading in through balls. But for two strikers to play next to each other, Arne Slot might have to change the team’s shape.

In the current 4-2-3-1 shape, Ekitike may have to play on the left wing, which he hasn’t done much in his career, despite a tendency to drift to that side when starting centrally.

Besides, Liverpool’s right winger, Mohamed Salah, likes to get into central positions, so it might not be too imbalanced to have him and Ekitike either side of Isak in a narrow front three, or even as part of a 4-3-2-1.

Ekitike could also play in behind Isak in the No.10 role as he likes to carry the ball forward, but Liverpool spent big on Florian Wirtz to mainly play there, while Dominik Szoboszlai, who has started the season in fine form, is another tried and trusted option.

A more detailed breakdown of the dilemma on Slot’s hands – and how we can accommodate both players in Liverpool’s starting XI – can be detailed here…

Isak v Ekitike: How the two new Liverpool stars compared last season