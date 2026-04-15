Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike is stretchered off after an injury during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final 2nd Leg match

A medical expert has given Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike the worst possible early assessment after being stretchered from the field during the club’s Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain, with both Arne Slot and Ibrahima Konate sending the player their support.

The Reds bowed out of the competition after a somewhat unfortunate 2-0 second-leg defeat, which allowed the reigning champions to progress into the last four with a 4-0 aggregate win. The result means Liverpool will finish the 2025/26 campaign trophyless, with their sole target now being on securing a top-four finish that will bring UCL football back to Anfield next season.

Liverpool’s cause though was not helped when £69m striker Ekitike was stretchered off just before the half-hour mark with what looked like an Achilles injury, with the French striker collapsing in the middle of the field without anyone around.

Clearly in some distress, he was quickly stretchered from the field, replaced by Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian playing a European match for the final time in Liverpool colours.

Soon after the loss, Dr Rajpal Brar, a sports scientist and Doctor of Physical Therapy, posted a very worrying assessment on X.

He posted: ‘Unfortunately, Ekitike’s injury looks like the prototypical Achilles rupture push-off mechanism (see pic). Looking at 7-9 month return to sport for elite footballers; longer return to pre-injury levels.’

While Liverpool themselves were refusing to comment until they themselves had received a full and proper diagnosis, the injury to the Frenchman – sustained just as his teammate Alexander Isak was launching a comeback of his own – clearly was causing major concerns among the Reds’ ranks…

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Hugo Ekitike: Arne Slot and Ibrahima Konate share their concerns

Speaking after the Reds had bowed out, Reds boss Slot told Amazon Prime: “He’s not good. We could all see that it didn’t look good. He went home in the second half, so I haven’t seen him yet.

“Losing a game is hard, but again losing a player is something we’ve had many times this season. It’s very hard for him at this time of the season.”

Should it be confirmed as an Achilles injury, it will not only mean the player’s season is over, but it will also rule him out of the 2026 World Cup, with his form at Anfield having forced him firmly into Didier Deschamps’ plans.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, teammate for club and country, Konate said: “I’m very sad for him. I think it is bad. I don’t know. I send him my prayers and everything.”

During commentary for BBC Radio 5 Live, former Reds star Stephen Warnock said: “There was nobody around Hugo Ekitike, and he has damaged his ankle. He is pointing towards his Achilles, which is a real concern. He got back up, and he just collapsed to the floor. Marquinhos had hold of his hand, and he is in agony.”

On the game itself, Slot continued: “Many things happened and we don’t have to forget that. The game today meant a lot of things because against PSG, who are a bit better than last season, to make a performance like that we have to build from that and realise how good we can be.

“It is the minimum standard for Liverpool to play Champions League. We have six games left, and we have to give all in those six games.”

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Meanwhile, Liverpool have been revealed as one of three clubs that can trigger the special release clause of one of Europe’s top centre-backs this summer, while a major rival has emerged to Xabi Alonso’s hopes of replacing Arne Slot as Reds boss.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been told a Paris Saint-Germain superstar should be their No 1 pick to replace Mohamed Salah, with Emile Heskey also naming a surprise backup option.

In other news, the issue holding up Ibrahima Konate’s new contract at Liverpool has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano, who has also strongly hinted at what the eventual outcome of this long-running saga will be.

In better news from TEAMtalk’s sources, there has been an exciting update on the negotiations over a new contract for Dominik Szoboszlai.

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