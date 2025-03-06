Liverpool considering two-time league-winning £67m striker Man Utd rejected under Erik ten Hag

Liverpool are considering signing Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window, with a report in France revealing that two other top Premier League clubs are keen on the striker who Manchester United decided to turn down when Erik ten Hag was in charge.

Ekitike has been in fine form for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and is fulfilling the potential that he first showed at Reims that convinced Paris Saint-Germain to sign him. The striker struggled to make a huge impact at PSG, but he is flourishing at Eintracht.

The 22-year-old scored four goals and gave two assists in 17 appearances during his loan spell in the second half of last season and has found the back of the net 18 times and provided six assists in 34 matches in all competitions so far this campaign.

The youngster, who was part of the PSG squad that won the Ligue 1 title in 2023 and 2024, has drawn attention from three top Premier League clubs, according to L’Equipe.

The well-respected and well-connected French publication has reported that Liverpool are among the clubs showing interest in Ekitike.

Eintracht are ready to sell the French striker, but the Bundesliga club want €80million (£67m, $86.7m) in transfer fees for him.

Interestingly, Man Utd could have signed Ekitike back when Ten Hag was in charge of the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on January 30, 2024 that Ekitike was offered to Man Utd on a six-month loan deal.

The Man Utd hierarchy decided to snub the offer and decided not to bring the striker to Old Trafford.

Ekitike has since gone from strength to strength and could now head to Liverpool, who could win the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

Arsenal and West Ham United also want Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool are not the only Premier League who have taken a shine to Ekitike.

L’Equipe has reported that Arsenal and West Ham United are also interested in a deal for the former PSG striker.

West Ham wanted Ekitike in 2023 as well, and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers are able to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature this summer.

It is unlikely that the youngster will choose the Hammers if the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool get serious about him.

After all, both Arsenal and Liverpool will compete for the Premier League title and will also feature in the Champions League next season.

