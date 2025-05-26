Liverpool have made Hugo Ekitike their top target as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez after learning Newcastle United’s stance on Alexander Isak’s future, according to a journalist, as Eintracht Frankfurt’s stance on the striker comes to light.

Isak is one of the best strikers in the world, and TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported that the Newcastle star is Liverpool’s key target. The 25-year-old Sweden international scored 23 goals and gave six assists in 34 Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe’s side this campaign.

Newcastle have finished fifth in the Premier League table this season and will play in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Isak will not leave Newcastle now that the Magpies have qualified for Europe’s premier club competition.

The well-connected reporter has reported that Liverpool will now focus on Ekitike for the number nine role as a potential replacement for Nunez.

Ekitike, who could cost as much as €100million (£84m, $114m), scored 15 goals and gave eight assists in 31 starts and two substitute appearances in the Bundesliga this season, as his club, Eintracht Frankfurt, finished third in the table.

Tavolieri said on X: As @David_Ornstein told, Alexander Isak’s now set to stay in Newcastle after they qualify for Champions League.

“Liverpool now focus on… Hugo Ekitike as target for the number 9 position in cas of Darwin Nuñez leaving for Saudi Arabia or Spain. #mercato #LFC.”

Eintracht Frankfurt could sell Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike did not have the best of times at Paris Saint-Germain, but at Eintracht, the Frenchman has established himself as one of the best young strikers in Europe.

Eintracht will play in the Champions League next season, but the club’s chief executive, Markus Krosche, has admitted that the striker could leave in the summer transfer window.

Krosche told Sport1 on May 18: “He’s one of the most interesting strikers on the European market. Hugo has to decide that, I’m glad we have him.

“If he decides otherwise, it’s our belief that if a player develops faster than us, we let him go.

“Hugo is an exceptional player who played a major role in our qualification for the Champions League. He certainly still has a lot of potential for development as he’s only 22 years old.”

While Liverpool will be encouraged to learn that Eintracht could sell Ekitike, they are not the only club that have taken a shine to the star striker.

TEAMtalk’s correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 15 that Liverpool will face competition from three other Premier League clubs for Ekitike.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen admirers of the young striker.

TIMELINE: The rise of Hugo Ekitike

By Samuel Bannister

July 12, 2020: Signs his first professional contract with Reims after developing in the academy and playing for the B team.

October 17, 2020: Makes his first-team debut for Reims in a Ligue 1 loss to Lorient.

January 29, 2021: Moves on loan for the rest of the season to Vejle Boldklub in the Danish Superliga, where he goes on to score three goals in 11 games.

September 12, 2021: Scores his first senior goal for Reims in a win over Rennes.

January 31, 2022: Turns down a move to Newcastle United despite Reims accepting a bid by the Premier League side.

May 21, 2022: Closes out the season by scoring his 10th goal of the campaign for Reims.

July 16, 2022: Joins Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, after a total of 11 goals in 26 games for Reims.

August 6, 2022: Comes on against Clermont to make his PSG debut.

October 1, 2022: Makes his first start for PSG in a win over Nice.

October 11, 2022: Plays in the Champions League for the first time, appearing as a substitute against Benfica.

November 13, 2022: Scores his first goal for PSG against Auxerre.

May 27, 2023: Becomes a Ligue 1 champion with PSG.

February 1, 2024: Moves to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with an option to buy, after only playing once for PSG in the first half of the season.

February 3, 2024: Makes his Eintracht debut as a substitute against FC Koln.

April 19, 2024: Scores his first goal for Eintracht in a win against Augsburg, starting a run of three consecutive Bundesliga apps with a goal.

April 26, 2024: Makes his move to Frankfurt permanent, thus ending his PSG career for good with just four goals from 33 games behind him.

August 19, 2024: Marks his first appearance of the new season with a brace in the cup against Eintracht Braunschweig.

September 26, 2024: Scores his first European goal in a Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen, also providing an assist and matching his goal tally already from the previous season.

December 1, 2024: Reaches double figures of goals for the season within 18 games.

January 26, 2025: Extends his scoring streak to four games in a row with a brace against Hoffenheim.

March 21, 2025: Scores a hat-trick against England’s U21s for France U21.

April 10, 2025: Reaches the tally of 20 goals in all competitions for the 2024-25 season by scoring against Spurs.