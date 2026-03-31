TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Hugo Ekitike has surged onto Real Madrid’s radar following a sensational debut season at Liverpool, with the Spanish giants now firmly tracking his rapid development.

Madrid’s renowned recruitment structure, led by chief scout Juni Calafat, continues to monitor emerging elite talent across Europe, constantly refining their long-term plans.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Ekitike’s name has climbed sharply up their internal rankings in recent months.

The 23-year-old forward has been one of the standout performers at Anfield this season, registering an impressive 17 goals in 42 appearances.

His impact has proven especially significant given the limited availability of record signing Alexander Isak, with Ekitike stepping up to lead the line and exceed expectations.

Liverpool’s summer overhaul brought major investment and high-profile arrivals, including Isak, Florian Wirtz, Emmanuel Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

However, it is Ekitike who has arguably emerged as the most influential figure of the new-look side. Following his £79million move from Frankfurt, he has delivered consistency, flair and crucial goals, and his rise has not gone unnoticed in Madrid.

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Hugo Ekitike, Erling Haaland on Real Madrid shorlist

Sources indicate that Real Madrid now view Ekitike as one of the most promising young forwards in world football, with his profile fitting their long-term succession planning in attack.

Ekitike’s career has already taken an intriguing path. Once signed by Paris Saint-Germain as a potential successor to Kylian Mbappe, he ultimately failed to establish himself in the French capital. However, fate could yet bring that narrative full circle.

While Real Madrid are not actively planning a move in the immediate future, the situation is being closely monitored.

Alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Ekitike is part of a shortlist being considered as part of the club’s forward planning beyond 2026.

TEAMtalk understands that 2027 could be a key moment, with Madrid potentially moving decisively for a new leading striker.

If his current trajectory continues, Ekitike may well position himself as one of the primary candidates to spearhead the next era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Latest Liverpool news: Tottenham raid ‘discussed’ / Man Utd battle

Meanwhile, Liverpool reportedly have serious interest in Tottenham centre-back Luka Vuskovic, who has been hugely impressive on loan with Hamburg this season.

The Reds are said to have been ‘discussing’ a summer move for the talented 19-year-old, who is also a target for Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Chelsea. Spurs are vulnerable to losing Vuskovic, and will be even more if they are relegated.

In other news, Manchester United are reportedly considering a swoop for Roma defender Evan Ndicka, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Reports suggest the Red Devils have ‘formally entered’ the race for the 26-year-old, so it will be interesting to see whether a battle with Liverpool ensues.

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