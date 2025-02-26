Mohamed Salah has dropped what could be interpreted as his most significant exit hint yet after dropping what appears a farewell message to Liverpool supporters in a heart-to-heart interview with former Reds star Steve McManaman, which is due to be aired on Wednesday evening.

The Egyptian has proved one of the best signings in Liverpool history, having finished as their top scorer in every one of his seven full seasons at Anfield to date and surely on his way to an eighth year in a row after blitzing his way through an incredible campaign so far. Those 51-goal involvements he has to his name (30 scored, 21 assists) have put Arne Slot’s side firmly in the driving seat in this season’s Premier League title race – a lead that could be extended to an incredible 14 points on Wednesday evening.

Yet despite Salah‘s incredible form this season, a dark cloud hovers over him and his Reds teammates, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, all of whom fall out of contract on June 30 – just 124 days from now.

Efforts to tie him down to a new deal have so far failed to see an agreement reached, and now in the build-up to Wednesday’s clash against Newcastle at Anfield, the 32-year-old has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is now in the final months of his Liverpool career.

“I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all,” the Egyptian told TNT Sports in an interview with former Reds winger Steve McManaman.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

Pressed again by McManaman if there was anything to say on his future and if there had been any progress towards agreeing a new deal, Salah added: “In a very polite way [no].”

Salah reveals his focus is on Liverpool trophy glory

Salah’s update comes just 24 hours after his manager Arne Slot had indicated that the Egyptian’s incredible form this season could ultimately elevate him out of FSG’s price range when it comes to negotiations over a new deal.

“Mo has had some outstanding seasons here at Liverpool and we hope he can continue that for a long period of time,” he told the media on Tuesday. “But to do that, first he has to extend his contract, of course.

“You can look at it in both ways. You can say the better he does, the more expensive he might become…”

His exit would undoubtedly leave Liverpool with a near-impossible hole to fill and there is no doubt that the Dutchman has benefited enormously for having a player firing on all cylinders and operating at the peak of his powers this season.

In the meantime, Salah insists his focus remains on ensuring Liverpool win as many trophies as possible this season, with the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle and a two-legged last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League also on the horizon.

Asked about breaking records with the club, he added: “If I stay in this country, I will think about it. But so far, I’m just thinking about winning the Premier League, and we’ll see at the end of the season.”

Salah is well on course to break the goal contribution record set by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole during a single Premier League season. That record currently stands at 47, while Salah has 41 so far from 27 games.

As a result, Jamie Carragher believes the Egyptian will go down in history.

He told Sky Sports: “This is going to end up being the greatest season we have ever seen from an individual, I have no doubt about that. It’s not just about whether he finishes above those players, it’s that he will maybe set the bar so high that in the future nobody can get there ever again. We are seeing something special.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are being linked with a third raid on Newcastle – after previous interest was reported in both Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. According to a report, sporting director Richard Hughes has cast admiring glances towards their 20-year-old left-back Lewis Hall, who is seen as an ideal candidate to replace Andy Robertson, though with two big hurdles to any deal emerging.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly in contact over a summer move for Dean Huijsen, with Real Madrid’s stance on a potential deal for the Bournemouth defender also emerging.

Finally, Slot has explained what he’s found unacceptable from Darwin Nunez on more than one occasion, and with Liverpool fully expected to sell in the summer, Manchester United have been backed to make a stunning move.

Everything Mo Salah has said on his Liverpool future

By Samuel Bannister

“Before the season, I was just like, ‘I’ve got one year left, let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract’. I don’t want to think about next year or the future, I just want to enjoy the last year and let’s see.

“The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here.” – September 2024, speaking to Sky Sports before a game against Manchester United

“As you know it’s my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it and not think about it. I feel I’m free to play football and we’ll see what will happen next year.

“I was coming to the game, I said look, it could be the last time [coming to Old Trafford]. Nobody talked to me yet about contracts, so I just play my last season, and we’ll see at the end of the season. But so far, yeah, my last game here with Liverpool.” – September 2024, after the game against Man Utd

“No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.” – November 2024, on Instagram after a game against Brighton

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.” – November 2024, after a game against Southampton

“It’s my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city.

“So far, yes. It’s the last six months [of my time at Liverpool]. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see.” – January 2025, speaking to Sky Sports

“I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.” – February 2025, speaking to TNT Sports