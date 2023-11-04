‘I heard about it’ – Szoboszlai savages former Liverpool stars in astonishing claim

Dominik Szoboszlai took aim at former Liverpool stars when appearing on a Hungarian podcast, with the midfielder calling into question certain players’ desire and motivation.

Szoboszlai, 23, was one of four new midfielders brought to Liverpool over the summer. Of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Szoboszlai, it’s the Hungary captain who has made the biggest impression so far.

The all-action midfielder has earned rave reviews for his tireless pressing and ability to knit attacks together. His willingness to drive forward with the ball from midfield has also added a new dimension to Jurgen Klopp’s ranks.

Szoboszlai has played every minute of Liverpool’s 10 league matches thus far. However, when appearing on Hungarian podcast Premier Leak, Szoboszlai claimed starting matches and playing the full 90 minutes didn’t appear to be all that important for certain ex-Liverpool players.

Szoboszlai stopped short of naming names, though claimed he’d heard some former Reds stars were content with warming the bench at Anfield.

“Everyone wants to get into the starting eleven, that’s normal and that’s how it should be, the goal in every team,” said Szoboszlai (as translated by Football Transfers)

“Who is satisfied with sitting on the bench? I’m going to be honest, there are a few. Actually before I came here there were some [at Liverpool] as well.

“I won’t name names, but I heard about it. Personally, I want to play in every game, even if I’m a bit tired.

“Anything, whether it’s the FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League, Premier League, national team, anything.

“I’m in a good condition when I’m constantly needed. I’m in the best condition when I can play on Thursday and Sunday.

“Because then there’s no training, recovery, concentration, match, recovery, match, and this goes on and on, and this is perfect for me.”

One ex-Red Szoboszlai definitely isn’t referring to

Major names to leave Liverpool over the summer include James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino.

Speculation will swirl as to who Szoboszlai was referring to. However, one star who doesn’t fit the billing is former captain, Jordan Henderson.

Indeed, in the aftermath of Henderson’s sale to Al-Ettifaq, the Daily Mail reported one of the reasons he was on board with leaving was due to his game-time being reduced.

Henderson was not the guaranteed starter he was accustomed to being in the 2022/23 campaign. Per the Mail, Henderson held extensive talks with Klopp regarding his playing time over the summer as a result.

Once it became apparent the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai would get the nod, Henderson gave the thumbs up to moving to Saudi Arabia.

