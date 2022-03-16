Ian Wright ‘frightened’ as Arteta told Liverpool dressing room insight will strike fear into Arsenal

Liverpool will be full of confidence going into their crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal, who should be “frightened” according to Ian Wright.

The Reds and the Gunners began the week with their objectives clear in their minds. While Liverpool are chasing down league leaders Manchester City, Arsenal are in control of the top four race.

However, Liverpool’s task got a whole lot clearer on Monday evening. Indeed, Manchester City’s draw with Crystal Palace means Jurgen Klopp’s side will be a point off the summit with victory at Arsenal.

For the Gunners, Wednesday’s match represents one of three games in hand – the others against Tottenham and Chelsea. They sit a point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as it stands.

Still, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted concerns. Despite the Gunners’ win over Leicester making it five wins on the spin, Wright insisted that Liverpool’s arrival after City’s draw changes the landscape entirely.

“If I’m a Liverpool player after watching that game, that would have been brilliant to watch,” the pundit told his Ringer FC podcast.

“Because now that game’s finished, I would be ready to go.

“If I’m a Liverpool player now I’m so hyped for the Arsenal game, which has made me frightened. I have to be frightened, I’m worried!”

Mikel Arteta’s side can cement fourth place with their own victory over Liverpool. The Reds were nevertheless the last team to beat Arsenal – in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg in January.

Wright therefore added that, at the least, Arsenal need to avoid losing. However, he said that Liverpool’s mindset and Man City’s potential realisation will prove crucial.

“Anything apart from a loss is a win for Arsenal,” Wright said. “A Liverpool team coming to the Emirates knowing that a win takes them to the place that they need to be against City.

“Because then, City will be watching that going ‘God, they are here’.”

Ian Wright tees up massive Arsenal, Liverpool clash

Matches between Arsenal and Liverpool have often proved fruitful on the goals front.

In fact, the Reds beat the north London side 4-0 at Anfield in the reverse Premier League fixture earlier this season.

Granit Xhaka’s red card at Anfield in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg quashed Arsenal’s hopes in that match.

And in the second leg, Diogo Jota’s double sent the Reds to Wembley.

Overall, the Portuguese has scored seven goals in his 10 career matches against Arsenal.