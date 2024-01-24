Ian Wright lauds five Liverpool stars when explaining why he ‘fancies’ Reds for PL title over Man City, Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has praised five Liverpool players including Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister, while also predicting Jurgen Klopp’s team to win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Liverpool made it five wins on the bounce in all competitions when they eased past Bournemouth 4-0 away from home on Sunday. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez both registered braces, and their performances have led to some big praise.

Jamie Carragher feels Jota is Liverpool’s best finisher in the Premier League era, while Michael Owen has backed Nunez to take over from Mo Salah as Klopp’s talisman when the Egyptian ace inevitably leaves.

Following that win at the Vitality Stadium, Liverpool sit top of the table on 48 points. They have played a game more than second-placed City but have a five-point lead on the reigning champions. Arsenal and Aston Villa, who occupy third and fourth place respectively, are also on 43 points after playing the same amount of games as Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants last won the title in 2020, though they did come within a point of City in the 2021-22 campaign.

When reacting to the win over Bournemouth, Wright tipped Liverpool to add another Prem crown to their trophy cabinet. He praised Liverpool stars Nunez, Mac Allister, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, while also speaking highly of young right-back Conor Bradley.

“Liverpool have trod these boards before. They know what to do,” the pundit said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“And no Trent, no Salah. And I thought that Bournemouth game was going to be a tough one. But can I just say, Darwin Nunez, whatever anyone says, 10 goals, 10 assists, he’s starting to do stuff. People can say whatever they want about how many chances he misses.

Three Liverpool players labelled ‘solid’

“But Konate and Virgil at the back, solid. I think Bradley will come in and it looks like he’s going to be solid for the time-being for what he’s doing. He looks really comfortable. But in the main, Liverpool, especially the way Mac Allister played the other day, I just feel like I fancy Liverpool. I really do.”

As Wright points out, Liverpool were without influential duo Salah and Alexander-Arnold for the trip to the south coast. Salah was away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, while Alexander-Arnold is recovering from a knee problem.

Salah has since returned to the club so they can help him recover from a hamstring tear, as he looks to get back fit in time for the AFCON final – should Egypt make it. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is hoping to return to Klopp’s squad for the FA Cup clash against Norwich City on Sunday.

When both of those players are back fit and raring to go for Liverpool, then the team will stand a much better chance of achieving their lofty ambitions and winning the title again.

