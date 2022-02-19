Ian Wright in shock Liverpool prediction as pundit assesses Premier League, UCL trophy hopes

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made a shock prediction about Liverpool’s trophy hopes for the 2021-22 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are fighting on four fronts currently. They are aiming to claw back a nine-point gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City. It will be a tough task for Liverpool as the Citizens haven’t lost in 19 matches in all competitions.

The Reds can add some silverware to their cabinet when they come up against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final next weekend.

They are in a strong position to reach the Champions League quarter-finals too after beating Inter 2-0 in the last-16 first leg.

And finally, Liverpool will play Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round at the start of next month.

One of their best performers in recent years, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, recently lauded the club’s squad depth following the January arrival of Luis Diaz.

He also set their trophy expectations going forward: “We don’t feel disappointed that we haven’t got enough trophies.

“I’m not making any digs, but you look at Man City’s amazing team, they haven’t been able to lift the Champions League.

“There’s an expectation now. One trophy a season, minimum.”

Ian Wright weighs in on Liverpool chances

Former striker Wright has now given his verdict on Liverpool’s title challenge, and it is a bold prediction.

“I still think that Liverpool believe that they might be able to still do it,” he said while appearing on The Kelly and Wright Show (via the Daily Mail).

“I fancy that Liverpool will probably think they can do the Champions League as well.

“I’m not going to write Liverpool off, I’m going to go with Liverpool [to win the league].”

Klopp compares Liverpool with Dortmund

Meanwhile, Klopp believes the current Liverpool squad is his best ever as a manager.

The 54-year-old had a hugely successful spell at Borussia Dortmund, taking them to two Bundesliga titles and one German cup.

BVB also reached the 2013 Champions League final under his guidance, although they could not beat rivals Bayern Munich.

At a recent press conference, Klopp was asked if his current crop of players is better than that Dortmund squad. He gave the vote to Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and co.

“My opinion is clear – top squad, best I ever had, one of the [best] is this club’s history,” Klopp said.

“We grew together as a group and as a team, and [that is why] I rank them that high.

“I had outstanding squads in my life, thank God. The Dortmund squad of 10/11, 11/12 was insane.”

He also spoke about the main difference between the two clubs, which is that Liverpool can stop rivals pinching their top stars.

