Ian Wright tells Liverpool star how to become world-class, as Klopp successor urged to ‘never take him off’

Ian Wright has explained how Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez can reach the next level and potentially become an elite striker, while also urging the 24-year-old not to become ‘dispirited’ when things don’t go his way.

Liverpool spent an initial £64million when signing Nunez from Benfica in summer 2022, though the deal has the potential to rise to a whopping £85m through add-ons. Jurgen Klopp’s side were convinced to strike that huge deal after Nunez had managed 34 goals in 41 matches for Benfica the previous season.

The centre-forward has proven to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable players in the Premier League. During his first season at Anfield, he managed 15 goals and four assists in 42 appearances, with nine of those goals coming in the league.

Nunez showed flashes of his brilliance but was also being guilty of missing some great chances, much to the frustration of fans.

The Uruguayan has improved this term, having looked better both tactically and in front of goal. His record stands at 16 goals and 12 assists from 40 games.

Nunez did well to win a penalty for Liverpool against Manchester City on Sunday, racing onto a short Nathan Ake back pass and drawing a foul from Ederson. Alexis Mac Allister then stepped up and scored the spot-kick to make it 1-1.

DON’T MISS: Prem assist machine puts Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City on alert with CL wish clear and with minimum asking price set

Despite that crucial involvement, Klopp took Nunez off in the 76th minute. The Liverpool No 9 had been caught offside several times and had also cut a frustrated figure when his team-mates failed to play him in.

During an appearance on Sky Sports, Arsenal hero Wright stated that Nunez can elevate his game by speaking to his team-mates and ensuring he gets more opportunities, while also remaining confident even if he is having a tough game.

Darwin Nunez can get ‘dispirited’ for Liverpool – Ian Wright

The pundit also urged Klopp’s managerial replacement – most likely to be Xabi Alonso – to always keep Nunez on the pitch unless he is injured.

“I think that he makes runs, he does things when he doesn’t get the ball and he gets a little bit dispirited by it,” Wright said.

“I’d never take him off, especially at Anfield. I would just tighten him up in those situations, I’d let him watch those videos and say, ‘look at this, look what he can do’.

“[He should] speak to Harvey Elliott and say, ‘listen Harvey, when you get that ball, you don’t even need to look; if you get that ball in that situation I was tight, put it over there’.

“I used to say that to all the players: don’t even look. If it’s in there, I’m going to go; you’ll just hear me. Just put it in there.

“So when he does that, people know – especially at the start of games – people know, ‘jeez, he’s going to be going down there all day’.

“So what happens is you can feint there, and then you can get it to feet and you can start playing it with people.”

Nunez will be hoping to get among the goals in Liverpool’s next match. They face Sparta Prague in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Nunez bagged a brace in the first leg to help Liverpool ease to a 5-1 win. His first goal was a fantastic long-range strike, and he then followed that up with a lethal shot into the far corner from inside the box.

READ MORE: Arsenal to blow Liverpool away and sign classy star who dreams of Arteta link-up; new contract won’t stop Edu