Ian Wright has heaped praise on Liverpool for an ‘absolutely perfect’ signing, while also providing a damning assessment of a Manchester United transfer.

Liverpool have benefitted hugely from the expert moves of sporting director Michael Edwards in recent years. He has overseen a number of shrewd captures, in addition to several excellent sales.

Edwards was key to the arrival of Mo Salah from Roma in July 2017. He joined for £34million, as per BBC Sport, and has since become one of the best players in the world.

Liverpool have also signed Andy Robertson for just £8m, while Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho left in a £142m deal back in January 2018.

The Reds signed one player this January as Colombia attacker Luis Diaz joined from Porto. He looks set to be the long-term successor to either Salah or Sadio Mane at Anfield.

United, in contrast, did not bring anyone in after an expensive summer.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has now compared two transfers involving Liverpool and United, which see Jurgen Klopp’s side come out on top.

Ian Wright questions Man Utd signing

“You look at [Paul] Pogba, he’s not a six, he’s not an eight and not a 10,” Wright told Premier League productions (via Empire of the Kop).

“He is a player we saw when he played for Juventus, on the left, with a very well-balanced midfield and played with freedom. Aaron Ramsey, the same kind of player. He plays with freedom. You need the right players.

“That is where people are buying the wrong type of player without fitting them in. This is where the Virgil van Dijk signing is absolutely perfect.

“That’s why they would have paid another £25m for him – you look at how Virgil was playing for Celtic, he is playing exactly the same now.”

van Dijk has been ever-present in the Liverpool team since joining from Southampton. He has helped to transform their backline, leading to Champions League and Premier League success in recent years.

Liverpool forward wanted by Leeds

Meanwhile, a trusted source has confirmed Leeds United made an approach for Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino in January.

Minamino spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton and could have completed a similar transfer this term.

According to the PA news agency, Liverpool rejected loan offers from Leeds and Monaco for the left winger on January 27.

The Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has now confirmed their interest. In a tweet, he revealed Leeds’ enquiry for Minamino while the transfer window remained open.

McGrath also provided an update on Minamino’s thinking ahead of Liverpool’s return to action this weekend.

‘Player believes he can contribute to Liverpool this season despite January arrivals,’ McGrath wrote. ‘He will concentrate on Japan’s important game tomorrow v Saudi Arabia and then fighting for place in [the Liverpool] team. Subject of Leeds enquiry this month.’

