Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool in talks to sign €220m duo – and BOTH want to join

Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Liverpool’s quest to bring Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are keen on adding wingers to their squad, with Barcola and Mbaye emerging as two of the leading targets for Andoni Iraola’s side.

On August 6, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool are in talks with Mbaye’s representatives.

The 18-year-old Senegal international winger has told PSG that he wants to leave in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that PSG want €50million (£43m, $58m) for Mbaye.

Bailey also reported that Mbaye is keen on a move to Liverpool this summer.

We have also long reported Liverpool’s desire to sign Barcola from PSG.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 28 that PSG want €170million (£146m, $194m) for Barcola, who, like Mbaye, has already told last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners that he wants to leave this summer.

Romano has now stressed that Liverpool are in talks for both Mbaye and Barcola, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), plan to sign the two wingers from PSG.

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Liverpool want Bradley Barcola AND Ibrahim Mbaye

Romano said on The Market Madness: “There is genuine interest in Ibrahim Mbaye.

“There is a conversation with the new agent of the player, Jorge Mendes.

“Bayer Leverkusen were pushing, but now Liverpool are leading the race for Ibrahim Mbaye.

“Let’s see if financially they can reach an agreement with PSG, and then Bradley Barcola.

“Barcola has always been a top target for Liverpool.

“There is no doubt Liverpool will go very strong for this one.

“Then it’s about reaching a financial agreement with PSG.

“The conversation club-to-club have already started, are already underway, but, for sure, for sure, it’s important to say that Barcola wants to go to Liverpool.

“Barcola always had this clear in mind, and Liverpool have always had Barcola as a top target.

“So, he was never untouchable this summer, and now he is absolutely in these negotiations with Liverpool, so I think personal terms will not be an issue.”

Romano noted on X at 10:15pm on August 4: “Liverpool have made contact with Ibrahima Mbaye’s new agent Jorge Mendes.

“Mbaye also has proposals from Bundesliga clubs — giving priority to #LFC project.

“Deal was close with Leipzig but collapsed after Diomande-PSG off.”

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