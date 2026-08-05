Sensational winger chooses to sign for Liverpool with hijack now expected – NOT Barcola

Another PSG winger, Ibrahima Mbaye, has signalled his intention to sign for Liverpool, with three top reporters detailing what happens next.

Liverpool’s primary goal entering the summer transfer window was overhauling their wide options. Mohamed Salah has departed and over the past 24 hours, verbally agreed to join Turkish side Trabzonspor.

If Liverpool succeed in getting enough high calibre wingers in the building, there are genuine chances for Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa to leave too.

Victor Munoz has arrived, while club-to-club talks with PSG for the blockbuster signing of Bradley Barcola are underway.

However, Barcola might not be the only PSG winger who winds up at Anfield when the summer window closes.

Taking to X, RMC Sport reporter, Fabrice Hawkins, wrote: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are pushing to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye.

‘The 18-year-old is understood to be keen on the move to Anfield, with Liverpool looking to strengthen their right-wing options this summer.

‘Talks with PSG are expected to begin shortly after the player gave the green light. Liverpool want both Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye.’

Mbaye, 18, is widely regarded as one of the brightest young wingers in world football. However, with competition for places ultra-fierce in Paris and Mbaye’s attitude and work ethic being called into question last season, he’s now expected to embark on a new chapter elsewhere.

Soon after Hawkins’ update, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided his take on the right-footer.

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Liverpool to hijack Bayer Leverkusen deal for Ibrahim Mbaye

Also taking to X, he revealed Mbaye came close to signing for RB Leipzig earlier this summer, while in the present, Bayer Leverkusen are in discussions with PSG.

Nevertheless, it’s Liverpool who Mbaye wants to join, meaning the ball is very much in the Reds’ court.

Romano wrote: ‘Liverpool have made contact with Ibrahima Mbaye’s new agent Jorge Mendes. Mbaye also has proposals from Bundesliga clubs – giving priority to #LFC project.

‘Deal was close with Leipzig but collapsed after Diomande-PSG off. Talks will follow, as @FabriceHawkins reported.’

He later added in a follow-up post: ‘Bayer Leverkusen have also sent a proposal to PSG for Ibrahima Mbaye as talks took place over last few days.

‘The agreement between clubs is close but Mbaye likes Liverpool project as priority.’

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Ben Jacobs then gave his assessment, and reaffirmed Mbaye will be on the move over the coming weeks.

‘Liverpool showing an interest in Ibrahim Mbaye, as @FabriceHawkins called,’ wrote Jacobs on X.

‘No bid yet to PSG. Understand Bayer Leverkusen are already in direct club-to-club talks.

‘Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Fernando Carro both part of those discussions. Mbaye expected to leave PSG this summer.’

Mbaye was born in France but represents Senegal at international level, and during the World Cup, he scored a superb goal against the country of his birth. That goal can be viewed here.

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