Liverpool have intensified discussions with Ibrahim Mbaye’s representatives after the Paris Saint-Germain teenager made it clear he wants to leave the French champions, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We reported in late July that the 18-year-old had been offered to both Liverpool and Manchester City after rejecting approaches from Aston Villa, with PSG reluctantly accepting that his pathway to regular first-team football is blocked by the wealth of attacking talent already at the Parc des Princes.

Sources have now confirmed that Mbaye’s camp have appointed super-agent Jorge Mendes to oversee his departure, with the Portuguese powerbroker already holding advanced talks with a number of Europe’s biggest clubs.

PSG would ideally like to retain the highly-rated forward, but acknowledge they cannot currently guarantee him the prominent role he is seeking.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City followed up their initial interest after being offered the player, but we understand the Reds have moved into a stronger position over the past week.

Man City have held talks as they continue searching for a replacement for Savinho, although Pedro Neto remains their preferred option at this stage.

Liverpool, meanwhile, believe Mbaye possesses the potential to develop into one of Europe’s elite forwards.

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TEAMtalk understands Reds boss Andoni Iraola has identified the France youth international as an ideal fit for his high-intensity attacking system, and that message has been relayed directly to the player.

Sources close to Mbaye have confirmed he is now keen to explore a move to Anfield.

PSG are understood to be seeking a package worth around €50million (£43m / $58m), a valuation Liverpool are comfortable with.

We also understand personal terms are not expected to present any difficulties should negotiations between the clubs advance.

Mendes has also generated significant interest from Germany, with Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig all expressing a willingness to discuss a deal.

However, sources have confirmed that a move to the Premier League is now emerging as Mbaye’s preferred next step.

While Mendes continues to assess all available options, Liverpool’s discussions are currently the most advanced. TEAMtalk understands Liverpool’s pursuit of Mbaye is running alongside their long-standing interest in his PSG teammate Bradley Barcola.

The Reds have already indicated they would be prepared to meet both Barcola’s personal demands and PSG’s asking price, which would exceed the British-record fee they paid for Alexander Isak last summer.

However, that deal remains significantly more complicated and has made little progress over the past week, prompting Liverpool to accelerate work on alternative attacking reinforcements with Mbaye now emerging as one of the club’s most realistic option.

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