Shock Liverpool sale ON as Richard Hughes goes against Arne Slot wishes

Liverpool could be forced to sell Ibrahima Konate in the January transfer window, according to a shock report, as details of Real Madrid’s potential bid for the defender come to light.

Konate is one of the best centre-backs in the world and was in fine form for Liverpool in the 2024/25 campaign, as manager Arne Slot led the Reds to the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

The Frenchman is one of the first names on the Liverpool teamsheet when he is fit and available and is a regular partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defending Premier League champions’ defence.

However, there is a distinct possibility that Konate could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the Reds next summer, with Real Madrid hot on his trail and keen on snapping him up as a free agent.

According to TBR, Liverpool have held talks with Konate over the international break regarding his future, with sporting director Richard Hughes personally involved.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR: “I am told Liverpool’s footballing hierarchy, including chief Richard Hughes, have held talks this week, which is an indication from both sides that they are very much still open to a deal.

“Konate’s camp insists they have not reached an agreement to join a Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, etc – they are adamant that is not the case, but the closer we get to the New Year, it will become more and more unlikely that he signs.

“But let’s see how the talks go, Liverpool remain hopeful Konate will commit to fresh terms.”

While Liverpool are hopeful that Konate will put pen to paper on fresh terms, they are ready to sell him if no progress is made by the time the window opens in January, according to Empire of the Kop.

The Liverpool-centric news outlet has reported that Liverpool do not want to lose Konate on a free transfer next summer and ‘may be forced to consider offers’ for the France international centre-back in the January transfer window.

While Liverpool manager Slot ‘very much’ wants to keep Konate for the rest of the season, the Merseyside club’s hierarchy could go against him and cash in on the centre-back.

Along with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also keen on a summer deal for Konate.

How much Real Madrid are willing to pay for Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid’s plan has always been to sign Konate on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

However, according to Defensa Central, Los Blancos could try to secure the services of the Frenchman in the January transfer window.

The Real Madrid-centric website has reported that if Liverpool decide to sell Konate in the middle of the season, then Los Blancos president Florentino Perez will offer €15million (£13m, $17.6m) for him.

It is a laughable figure for a player who is at the top of his game and is one of the best in the world, but on the flip side, Konate will become a free agent next summer.

If Liverpool have any hopes of keeping Konate beyond the end of the season, then they have to finalise a new deal with him before January 2026.

Real Madrid would be able to sign a pre-contract with Konate from January 1, and that is a risk that Liverpool have to avoid.

