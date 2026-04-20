France international centre-back, Ibrahima Konate, has confirmed he’s on the cusp of signing a new contract at Liverpool, and a reporter has revealed what this means for the club’s transfer plans in the summer.

After more than 18 months of on again, off again negotiations, Liverpool and Konate are on the brink of finalising a new, long-term contract extension.

News of a deal being agreed in principle was broken by our insider, Graeme Bailey, back on April 6.

And speaking to the BBC in the aftermath of the 2-1 Merseyside derby victory, Konate confirmed an announcement is close.

“My future? To be fair, there are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement,” said Konate.

“I think everyone wished for that for as long as possible but we are in a good way. For sure there is a big chance I’m here next season.

“This is what I always wanted. I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard [Hughes, the sporting director] what I said to him in September, November and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet.”

Konate added: “Yes, but this is a negotiation. With Virgil and Mo last season it was exactly the same. I think they signed the contract in April and this is maybe how the club wants it.”

When asked if he believes in Liverpool and he’s seen enough to convince him he can achieve everything he wants to at Anfield, Konate simply replied: “It’s Liverpool”.

Konate contract affects Liverpool transfer plans

At stages in this saga, it looked like Konate was on course to join Real Madrid. However, perhaps in part due to Konate’s suspect form this season, Los Blancos informed Liverpool they would not pursue a deal around the turn of the year.

With Konate staying, Van Dijk contracted for another season, Jeremy Jacquet arriving from Rennes, and Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni in the building, The Times’ Paul Joyce strongly suggested Liverpool’s business in the centre-back position is now done for this year at least.

Joyce wrote: ‘Should there be no final hitches in talks [with Konate], then Liverpool’s centre-back options look set for next season, allowing them to prioritise other positions in the transfer market this summer’.

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There have been rumours Liverpool could cash in on Gomez who’ll enter the final year of his deal this summer.

That came in conjunction with confirmation Liverpool are one of just three clubs who are eligible to trigger the new release clause in Nico Schlotterbeck’s contract at Borussia Dortmund.

But with Liverpool intending to splash out huge sums on new wingers like Yan Diomande and Anthony Gordon, it’s likely their centre-back corps is now set once Konate officially puts pen to paper.

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