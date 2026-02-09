Liverpool have made it clear to Ibrahima Konate that they will not wait until the end of the season to discover whether he intends to commit his long‑term future to the club, amid interest from Real Madrid and other top European sides.

The 26‑year‑old is out of contract in the summer, and despite months of discussions, talks have failed to progress as Liverpool had hoped.

TEAMtalk sources close to the situation say Konate has kept the club “at arm’s length”, a mind-boggling stance for the Reds given their desire to tie him down to fresh terms and their offer of what they feel are competitive terms.

We’re told Liverpool have launched a countermeasure and want clarity from the defender by Easter, with senior figures unwilling to let the situation drift into the final weeks of the campaign.

Konate remains in dialogue with the Reds, but a breakthrough has not been close for some time. While Liverpool continue to push, and feel they have offered him a more than fair deal, the defender’s camp is fielding significant interest from across Europe.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint‑Germain have all made contact as they position themselves for a potential free‑transfer battle.

Offers are expected to land formally in the coming weeks, and Konate is keeping his options open as he weighs up the next phase of his career.

Liverpool demand clarity from Konate – and quickly

Liverpool, for their part, want an answer – and soon. Club owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) want to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold saga, which saw him join Real Madrid on a cut-price deal last summer.

Konate, for his part, is now able to hold formal talks with overseas clubs over a pre-contract agreement that would see him join on a free transfer at the season’s end.

That is a scenario that Liverpool clearly wish to avoid, as reports from Spain suggest that Madrid are poised to step up their interest in Konate.

The 26-year-old remains an important player for the Reds, having started every Premier League game he’s been available for this season.

Jeremy Jacquet, the talented Rennes defender, will arrive at Anfield next season in an already-agreed deal worth £60million, and he will give Slot some cover at centre-back should Konate leave.

But the fact that Liverpool are still trying to tie Konate down to an extension suggests that Slot wouldn’t be happy with Virgil van Dijk and Jacquet as his main centre-back options next term.

Crucial weeks lie ahead as Liverpool seek clarity from Konate, but the message from the club is clear: they will not wait around for his decision much longer.

