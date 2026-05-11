Liverpool remain locked in negotiations with Ibrahima Konate over a new contract, but TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that key issues surrounding signing-on payments and agent fees are currently preventing an agreement from being finalised.

As TEAMtalk reported last month, the France international has already agreed personal terms in principle with the Reds over a fresh long-term deal.

While progress has been made on salary and contract length, sources say several major financial details still need to be resolved before the paperwork can be completed.

TEAMtalk understands the primary sticking points currently centre around the structure of Konate’s signing-on package and the associated agent commissions involved in the agreement. Those discussions are ongoing and remain delicate, although both parties are still actively working towards a resolution.

The proposed new contract would see Konate receive a substantial wage increase on his current terms, reflecting both his importance to the squad and Liverpool’s desire to secure his long-term future.

Sources indicate Liverpool are especially determined not to lose another elite-level player without securing his future after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure last summer.

That situation has heightened the urgency internally to avoid any prolonged uncertainty surrounding key first-team stars entering the latter stages of their contracts.

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Liverpool pushing hard for Konate agreement

Konate, now 26, is viewed as a cornerstone of Liverpool’s defensive future, and the club remain extremely keen to tie him down before external interest intensifies further.

TEAMtalk understands there is still confidence on both sides that a compromise can eventually be reached.

Importantly for Liverpool, sources close to the player insist signing a new contract at Anfield remains Konate’s preferred outcome.

The French defender is settled on Merseyside and continues to enjoy both life at the club and his role within the squad.

“We have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement,” Konate said in an interview last month. “I think everyone wished for that for as soon as possible but we are in a good way… there is a big chance that I’m here next season.”

There is also a strong appreciation from Konate’s camp that Liverpool are attempting to reward his performances appropriately with a significantly improved financial package.

Liverpool are hopeful an agreement can ultimately be reached, but for now, the unresolved details surrounding fees and bonuses mean Konate’s new contract remains unsigned, and the possibility remains he could depart for nothing this summer.

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