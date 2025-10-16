Ibrahima Konate ‘outraged’ at €20m Real Madrid decision as Liverpool ‘collapse’ claim emerges

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate feels ‘betrayed’ by Real Madrid’s decision to focus on Dayot Upamecano, according to a report in the Spanish media, but the number one Real Madrid media outlet has an entirely different take on the Frenchman’s situation at Anfield.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, with Madrid keen on snapping up the France international central defender on a free transfer thereafter. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Konate has not yet made a decision on his future, with journalists Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein reporting that Liverpool are in active talks with the 26-year-old over a new deal.

Real Madrid are not putting all their eggs in one basket, with Dayot Upamecano having emerged as an option for the Spanish and European giants.

According to Cadena SER on October 13, Madrid are willing to pay €20million (£17.3m, $23.3m) to Upamecano as a signing-on fee should he decide to switch to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

The 26-year-old, who plays with Konate for France, is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, with the defending Bundesliga champions in talks him over a new deal.

‘Upamecano is the name that’s starting to gain traction, especially after the Konate option, which was also being considered at Real Madrid, is starting to collapse due to the Liverpool player’s numerous injuries,’ noted the report.

E-Noticies has now brought an update, with the news outlet reporting on October 16 that Konate feels ‘betrayed’ and ‘outraged’ that Madrid are now looking at a potential deal for Upamecano.

Konate has been ‘convinced that he would land at Real Madrid next summer’, but this ‘drastic turn’ has ‘surprised’ the Liverpool star.

The Frenchman has been on the books of Liverpool since 2021 when he joined from RB Leipzig.

Konate has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup (twice) with Liverpool so far in his career.

READ NEXT 🔴 Real Madrid planning outrageous Liverpool swap deal involving ‘unique’ midfielder – it simply CANNOT happen

What is Marca saying about Ibrahima Konate and Liverpool?

E-Noticies is a Catalan news outlet, so one has to take this latest claim about Konate and Madrid with a pinch of salt.

All publications, including Cadena SER, will have their own sources and will have different angles to pursue, but Madrid fans will know that the number one outlet for Los Blancos news is Marca.

Marca, like AS, has strong ties with the Madrid hierarchy and maintains that Konate is the defender that Los Blancos most want.

On October 10, Marca reported that Konate is ‘the number one’ on Real Madrid’s ‘preferred list’ of centre-back targets.

While it must be acknowledged that Konate has not been in great form recently, Madrid have been after the Frenchman for a while now, and a few poor games are not going to deter them.

The likes of Marc Guehi and Upamecano are relatively new names on Madrid’s list, and while it would be remiss to suggest that Los Blancos would not sign them if they are able to, their top priority – as of now – is still Konate.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Liverpool news: PSG competition, Marc Guehi update

In other news, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are competing for an English gem, but his club are in talks with him over a new and improved contract.

Liverpool have been given an update on Marc Guehi, who is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season and is the subject of interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, too.

The Reds are also reported by two strong sources in Germany to be prepping a huge January offer for a top Borussia Dortmund star – and the player’s response should thrill Slot.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told that a world-class player would have been sold already by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

POLL: What decision should Ibrahima Konate make about his future?