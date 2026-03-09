Fabrizio Romano drops Ibrahima Konate update for Liverpool and Real Madrid fans: ‘For sure’

Fabrizio Romano has given his take on the current situation of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, as TEAMtalk reveals how Real Madrid are planning to convince the star to swap Anfield for Estadio Bernabeu.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, with Madrid having long been keen on snapping him up as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool last summer, and the Spanish and European giants are keen on taking Konate from the defending Premier League champions, too.

The Athletic reported in late November 2025 that Real Madrid abandoned their pursuit of Konate.

The report claimed that Madrid informed Liverpool ‘directly and unequivocally’ that ‘they now have no interest’ in Konte.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Madrid’s stance on the France international centre-back has not changed.

However, if Konate decides against signing a new deal with Liverpool, then Los Blancos could make a move for him.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The situation with Ibrahima Konate is the situation that Real Madrid stopped a few months ago.

“I think it was November or something like that.

“They stopped the conversation.

“Now, if Ibrahima Konate can’t agree a new contract at Liverpool, let’s see what’s going to happen.

“At the moment, again, is still on standby, still nothing advanced, but, for sure, Real Madrid will be busy with defenders, and we will be here to keep you updated.”

Real Madrid have already made Ibrahima Konate offer – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid remain keen on signing Konate as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Madrid have not given up on the prospect of convincing the Frenchman to move to Estadio Bernabeu.

We understand that Los Blancos have already presented an offer in principle to Konate’s camp.

Barcelona are also interested in the 26-year-old centre-back, who is on the radar of Inter Milan as well.

However, sources have informed us that Liverpool are confident that Konate will sign a new deal and extend his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool have put forward their biggest salary offer to Konate yet and are confident that he will agree to it.

