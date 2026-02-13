Liverpool bosses are now more confident than ever that a new deal can be agreed with Ibrahima Konate as FSG look to keep him out of Real Madrid’s clutches and with Virgil van Dijk now personally involved in helping to sway the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old France defender is in the fifth and final year of his contract at Anfield, which was agreed in summer 2021 upon his arrival from RB Leipzig in a £35m (€42.5m, $50m) deal. Having established himself as a first-choice player during the bulk of his time at Anfield, Konate has helped Liverpool win four major honours across his 165 appearances, including last season’s Premier League title.

However, efforts to tie him down to a new deal have proved a long and arduous task for Liverpool. Those talks, initially opened in the autumn of 2024, have yet to see an agreement reached and with time ticking down on his deal, a free transfer exit – for which Real Madrid have been heavily linked – has appeared inevitable.

Despite that, Konate is yet to agree terms with the Spanish giants, and, amid mixed reports over whether they are genuinely still carrying a torch for the Frenchman or not, sources revealed last week that FSG will not be held to ransom, and have now set a deadline over their efforts to tie him down to a new deal.

In recent games, Konate has been backed to his best, redeeming himself somewhat after a significant drop in performances and error-strewn displays over the season. Alan Shearer even labelled him “outstanding” as the Reds became the first side to beat Sunderland in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light this season on Wednesday evening.

Now, the Reds have a new belief that they can and will tie Konate down to a new deal.

Per The Athletic, ‘The Anfield hierarchy hasn’t given up hope of Konate signing an extension.

‘They point to how Van Dijk and Salah didn’t agree fresh terms until April last season when their contracts were running down.’

It’s also now suggested that two signs could point towards an extension. Tellingly, Van Dijk – understandably a strong voice in the dressing room – has made it clear that he wants Konate to STAY; secondly, club bosses FSG have now reportedly shown more of a willingness to meet Konate’s demands and hand him a deal closer to what he wants.

New Konate deal: Van Dijk makes appeal as pay rise looms

Currently on around £75,000 a week, Konate is one of the lowest-paid senior members of the Liverpool first team.

Negotiations around that extension have focused around Konate’s belief that, as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, his salary should reflect that.

Using Van Dijk, who agreed a new £350,000 a week deal last summer, as the example, some reports had stated that Konate had previously demanded a salary at around £300,000 a week.

And while our sources have played that down, suggesting they are not that extreme, his poor performances this season has not justified his lofty demands, in FSG’s eyes.

However, his improvement, together with desire not to lose him as a free agent to Real Madrid, will reportedly now see common ground found and an arrangement of around £200,000 a week could reportedly soon be agreed.

At the same time, Konate’s chances of signing that extension have also been boosted by a much-welcomed endorsement from Van Dijk.

Speaking about Konate and as quoted by the Daily Mail’s Liverpool correspondent, Lewis Steele, on X, Van Dijk said:

“Obviously, I want him to stay. He’s an important figure on the pitch. That’s what everyone sees, but off the pitch as well, he’s one of the leaders.

“He’s outstanding and in my eyes, a world-class centre-back.”

The Reds, of course, have already signed Jeremy Jacquet for next season, though they could yet be forced to sign another option were Konate to quit….

