As Ibrahima Konate’s future at Liverpool continues to hang in the balance, TEAMtalk writers debate whether Anfield chiefs should do their utmost to keep the Real Madrid target or let him leave, either in January or on a free next summer.

The France international will be out of contract at the end of the season and continues to be heavily linked with a move to Spain, amid doubts that he will not pen a new contract on Merseyside.

Konate, himself, recently revealed that he will announce a decision on his future soon, but is it time for Liverpool to move on from the 26-year-old or do they build around the Frenchman for the future by offering him a bumper new deal?

TEAMtalk writers have had our say on the debate. Who do you agree with?

James Marshment

The guy has been an enigma this season: brilliant one week and pretty poor the next, but it is those inconsistencies which will surely prompt Arne Slot to think he can do better.

To be honest, though, Liverpool will believe form is temporary and class is permanent and ensuring an important asset does not leave for free will remain of paramount importance for the Anfield outfit.

Quite simply – a new deal is something that must be done.

Yes, Liverpool could try and sign Marc Guehi on a free themselves and yes, he could well prove Virgil van Dijk’s best partner in defence next season.

But in the back of Liverpool’s minds will be the fact that Van Dijk will likely leave Anfield at the end of his current deal in 2027, and ensuring Konate stays to help ease them into life after the iconic Dutchman will be vital to their future success.

Fraser Fletcher

No, they should not give him a new deal. It feels like the time is right for both parties to move on to new things.

Liverpool are moving into a new cycle of players and Konate is a great centre back – but not one of the best.

All efforts should be on trying to sign Micky Van De Ven from Tottenham, as he is the next Virgil van Dijk.

Subhankar Mondal

Liverpool have to keep on trying to convince Ibrahima Konate to sign a new contract. There’s no two ways about it.

While the France international central defender may have already made up his mind about joining Real Madrid, Liverpool cannot give up until and unless he explicitly tells them that he will not put pen to paper on a new deal.

Yes, Liverpool will have to increase Konate’s wages a lot to keep him, but if they let him leave for free, then they will need to sign a replacement, who will cost a hefty transfer fee.

True, Marc Guehi could move to Anfield next summer as a free agent, but it is not set in stone that he will.

The only condition under which Liverpool should even remotely think of giving up on Konate is if they have a signed document from Guehi that says that the Crystal Palace defender will join them as a free agent. That is not going to happen until next summer, so Liverpool simply have to keep on trying.

And for those who think that Liverpool could sign Dayot Upamecano on a pre-contract in the January transfer window as a potential replacement for Konate – forget about it. Upamecano will end up signing a new contract with Bayern.

Rob McCarthy

The simple answer is ‘move on’, and the biggest reason for that statement is that Virgil van Dijk is more deserving of a partner who can get him back to his best again, even though the Dutchman’s contract is up in 2027.

For some time now, the legendary Anfield defender has been playing like he is concentrating on his own game while also trying to compensate for Konate’s poor positional sense at the same time.

Furthermore, Liverpool should try and recoup a fee for the Frenchman in January, especially if Real Madrid come calling, and then use that money to send to Selhurst Park for Marc Guehi’s early than expected arrival on Merseyside.

Despite Guehi playing as a left-sided central defender at Palace, he is naturally right-footed, so should be able to slot in perfectly alongside Van Dijk. The England star is also more tactically astute than Konate, even if he doesn’t have quite the same physical tools.

So, there you have it. Konate OUT and Guehi IN this January, and Slot’s struggling backline should get a significant lift – at least centrally. The full-back positions are an argument for another day.