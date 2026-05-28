Ibrahima Konate to LEAVE Liverpool as FSG plan defensive rebuild

Liverpool are now preparing for life after Ibrahima Konate after contract talks collapsed, with TEAMtalk understanding the France international is set to leave Anfield this summer.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool had remained hopeful throughout recent months that an agreement could eventually be reached with Konate over a new long-term deal.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, personal terms had largely been agreed in principle between the two parties, and there was confidence internally that a compromise could ultimately be found.

However, despite progress on salary structure and contract length, negotiations consistently stalled over the wider financial package surrounding the deal.

TEAMtalk understands there remained a substantial divide regarding signing-on fees and agent payments — issues made even more complicated by Konate’s contractual situation and growing leverage as an impending free agent.

Liverpool had attempted to find a resolution in recent weeks, but sources indicate the club have now accepted that the 27-year-old will not be staying at Anfield beyond this summer.

The development represents a major setback for Liverpool given Konate’s importance within the squad and his strong partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk over recent seasons.

When fully fit, Konate has been viewed as a key long-term pillar of the club’s defensive structure.

But with the impasse now viewed as effectively irreparable, Liverpool are increasingly shifting focus towards identifying replacements and reshaping their defensive plans.

TEAMtalk understands discussions over signing another central defender are already progressing behind the scenes.

One option that has been discussed internally is a move to bring Jarell Quansah back to the club following his departure, with Liverpool still maintaining huge admiration for the academy graduate’s long-term potential.

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Quansah could return to replace Konate

Sources indicate Quansah’s development continues to be monitored closely and his name has featured during internal recruitment conversations.

At the same time, Liverpool remain hugely excited about the futures of both Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni.

The club believe the highly-rated duo possess enormous long-term upside and both are viewed internally as players capable of eventually becoming important first-team contributors at Anfield.

However, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are still likely to pursue another more immediate senior defensive option given Konate’s impending departure and the demands of competing across multiple fronts next season.

The Reds are expected to be highly active in the market this summer as Arne Slot continues reshaping the squad following a frustrating campaign.

And with Konate now heading towards the exit door after talks failed to produce a breakthrough, Liverpool’s search for defensive reinforcements has become one of the club’s major priorities heading into the summer window.