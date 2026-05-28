Liverpool target two Ibrahima Konate replacements after bombshell exit reveal

Ibrahima Konate has decided to leave Liverpool in a major twist, and the Reds have reportedly shortlisted two defenders who could replace the 27-year-old.

Contract talks between Konate and Liverpool have rumbled on all season. Liverpool entered discussions to stop the centre-back from following in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s footsteps by joining Real Madrid for just €10million (£8.4m) after running down his contract.

Early in the season, it looked like Konate was destined to depart after being enticed by interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

But there have been positive talks in recent months. Indeed, we revealed on April 6 that terms had largely been agreed.

And on April 20, Konate admitted the two parties were ‘close to an agreement’.

However, the player’s frustrations have grown in the last few weeks, and we can confirm he is now set to leave for free.

Our sources state that Liverpool had made progress on salary structure and contract length, but additional details – such as the signing-on fee and agent payments – proved to be serious stumbling blocks.

Arne Slot’s side have ‘accepted’ Konate will not be at the club next season, which will force them to enter the market for a new centre-half.

We understand Liverpool are ‘internally discussing’ the option of bringing former player Jarell Quansah back to Anfield.

The Reds sold Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for £35million in July last year, but they have a buy-back clause worth €80m (£69m) that will drop in summer 2027.

We understand Liverpool remain ‘huge admirers’ of the 23-year-old’s long-term potential and are ‘closely monitoring’ his development in Germany.

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Quansah, Koulierakis both options for Liverpool

Another option is rising Greek star Konstantinos Koulierakis.

Anfield Watch claim the 22-year-old is on Liverpool’s radar, and that a transfer has moved ‘one step closer’ after his Wolfsburg side were relegated from the German Bundesliga.

Koulierakis could be available for a reasonable fee as he will be pushing to leave Wolfsburg for a top-tier side. transfermarkt place his valuation at €25m (£22m).

That is a fee within Liverpool’s reach. It is unlikely Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will be able to splash out huge sums on another centre-back after dropping £60m on Jeremy Jacquet.

Liverpool also need to save money for the captures of a new right winger, central midfielder and left-back.