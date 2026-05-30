‘Talks’ held as Liverpool hunt £52m monster to replace Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool are plotting a move to make Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck their replacement for Ibrahima Konate, according to a report.

It emerged on Thursday night that Konate will leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer after the two parties failed to strike an agreement over a new contract. Liverpool lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid for just €10million (£8.4m) last summer after the right-back ran down his terms, and the Reds will now have to replace a second key defender after another long and frustrating saga.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Friday that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all interested in Konate, who remains a coveted centre-half despite enduring a difficult campaign.

We can confirm Liverpool had struck a broad agreement with Konate over wages and contract length, only for disagreements over his signing-on bonus and agent payments to scupper the deal.

Liverpool signed young centre-backs Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni this season, but they will dip back into the market for an experienced defender to replace Konate.

As per Liverpool-centric site DaveOCKOP, the Reds ‘could make a move for Schlotterbeck’ to add quality, experience and strength to their backline in the wake of Konate’s decision.

It would be ‘no surprise’ to see Liverpool bid for the Germany international as they have held ‘serious interest’ in him since last year.

The report adds that Liverpool opened ‘talks’ with Schlotterbeck’s camp in October, and his representatives even visited their AXA training centre to discuss a potential move.

Schlotterbeck penned a new contract with Dortmund in April, but the deal could actually aid a transfer to Anfield.

It includes a release clause worth €50-60m (£43-52m) that is only available to certain elite clubs, with Liverpool and Real Madrid on the list.

According to German outlet Bild, that exit clause expires around the time of the World Cup final (July 19), so Liverpool have a deadline to land the 6ft 3in defensive beast.

Recent reports have claimed Schlotterbeck has spoken with Germany team-mate Florian Wirtz to discuss a possible move to Anfield.

The 26-year-old is not the only defender Liverpool are eyeing as a possible replacement for Konate.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Other Konate replacements emerge

They have also been linked with Juventus’ Gleison Bremer.

Our sources state that Liverpool have internally discussed a move to bring Jarell Quansah back to the club from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, their buy-back option for Quansah does not become active until summer 2027.

Liverpool are also tracking Greek star Konstantinos Koulierakis, who has impressed despite Wolfsburg getting relegated.

Wirtz has surprisingly been linked with a move away from Anfield, which has prompted a response from our sources.

Arne Slot’s side could also ‘fight’ Arsenal for the capture of a Dutch winger.