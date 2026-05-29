Ibrahima Konate is leaving Liverpool this summer and his ‘most likely’ next club would unquestionably represent an upgrade on the Reds right now.

Konate had looked on course to extend his stay on Merseyside, and even publicly claimed a new contract was close back in April. But while a broad agreement was sealed, the final few sticking points could not be overcome.

As such, TEAMtalk have been able to verify reports that the French centre-back, 27, will now leave Liverpool via free agency this summer.

It’s bittersweet news for the Reds. On one hand, Konate has endured a nightmare campaign, inarguably his worst since arriving at Anfield, and only Cody Gakpo has drawn the ire of Liverpool fans more.

Conversely, Konate had proven himself a top class centre-half for the most part prior to this latest season, and at 27, Liverpool are losing a player in the prime of his career for nothing.

It’s a situation that will prompt the Reds to re-enter the centre-back market. Another body is expected to arrive to add to a corps that now contains Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni.

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An equally intriguing strand to this story is where does Konate go now? Reports in Spain state Real Madrid – who wanted to sign Konate in the first half of the season before pulling the plug after his form collapsed – are ready to reignite talks.

But according to the latest from The Daily Mail, Konate will not be heading to the Bernabeu.

Ibrahima Konate heading to PSG?

They state it’s a switch to PSG who are unquestionably the strongest side in world football right now which is on the cards.

The report read: ‘Despite the previous reports linking him to the Bernabeu, it is understood Paris Saint-Germain is the most likely destination for Konate this summer.

‘PSG, who are gearing up for their huge Champions League final against Arsenal on Saturday, already have a string of talented defenders within their ranks, including Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Illia Zabarnyi at the heart of defence.

‘The move would allow Konate to move back to Paris, his place of birth, after aiding France during their World Cup campaign in the USA, Mexico and Canada.’

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PSG won a historic quadruple last season and in Luis Enrique, boast arguably the best manager in the game right now. That rings especially true with Pep Guardiola no longer in work.

They’ve got two of the world’s best full-backs in Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, the world’s best midfield combination in Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz, and fearsome forwards aplenty like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and of course, Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembele.

PSG enter Saturday night’s Champions League final as heavy favourites to go back-to-back in Europe’s top competition.

As such, few could begrudge Konate ditching Liverpool for PSG given the respective state of the two clubs right now.

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