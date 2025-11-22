Has Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate had his head turned? As links with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich continue, it’s hard to look at his performances and say they make him worthy of such a move.

Konate is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool, which has arguably warped his situation. The chance to sign a player of his reputation for free in 2026 will be seen as an opportunity by some clubs, who otherwise might have been more tentative about buying him. But something isn’t adding up at the moment.

This season, Konate has been struggling. It’s no secret that Liverpool wanted to strengthen in defence this summer with the addition of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi. Konate would almost certainly have been the casualty from the starting lineup, rather than Virgil van Dijk.

But the Guehi deal fell through and Konate has been tasked with starting duties alongside Van Dijk. However, things haven’t been going to plan. Performances across the board have been poor by Liverpool’s collective standards recently and their French defender is deemed to be one of the main culprits.

Konate had a disappointing game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, only winning one tackle and not making any interceptions. Arne Slot took him off just 10 minutes into the second half – and it had been coming.

To make matters worse, some think they spotted Konate smiling or laughing when he was taken off.

Konate’s struggles for form raise questions about his future. Liverpool have been interested in giving him a new contract, but does he deserve it? And if he leaves, is his current form good enough to justify a club like Real Madrid showing interest.

“This season of Ibrahima Konate has been one of the worst by a centre back I’ve ever seen in the Premier League,” one Liverpool fan on X wrote. “Don’t offer him a new contract. He’s an absolute fraud.”

THE DEBATE – Ibrahima Konate future: New Liverpool contract or let him walk?

While that may be pushing it, Liverpool have arguably never quite got what they expected from Konate after his 2021 move from RB Leipzig.

In each of his first two Premier League seasons, Konate didn’t manage to play in even half of Liverpool’s games. His appearance tally in his third season was 22. It was only last season that he solidified a regular role in Liverpool’s defence.

Four years ago, Liverpool would have hoped they were getting their hands on a top defensive prospect who could represent them for years to come. But what now?

Ibrahima Konate contract state of play

According to the latest information, Liverpool are still in negotiations with Konate about his future.

Fabrizio Romano explained this week: “There is negotiation still ongoing between Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate.

“Konate, as I told you in the last few months, has to decide what he wants to do. He has several opportunities around Europe, Real Madrid for sure, and not only, but Konate now has to decide because there is a negotiation going on with Liverpool.

“Liverpool made their proposal to Konate, and now it’s Konate who has to decide, okay, I want to stay and sign this new contract or no, I want to leave and try a new chapter. So, Liverpool are waiting for an answer from Ibou Konate.

“There is a conversation, there is a negotiation. Liverpool made their move in this case. So, now it depends on Ibou Konate, on what Ibou Konate wants to do.

“This can be financial, this can be personal, if he wants to try a new chapter or not. So, there are several factors to consider, but Liverpool made their move.

“Now, it is up to Ibou Konate to decide what can be the next step of his career.”

According to Graeme Bailey, Liverpool believe their talks with Konate have been positive.

Bailey said this week: “I am told that Liverpool feel talks between them and Konate’s camp, that have taken place in the last week, have gone well.

“Liverpool remain ‘hopeful’ that Konate will sign a new deal, and I am also led to believe that Konate’s people assured Liverpool that they have not agreed terms with any other club.

“Liverpool are making a big push to get him tied down in the next six weeks ahead of January.”

Another reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, has clarified that Liverpool’s current offer to Konate will be their last.

Konate could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January onwards if he doesn’t agree a new deal with Liverpool.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

In other news, a Spanish report claims Trent Alexander-Arnold regrets his decision to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid.

It’s the same path that Konate could tread and in similar fashion too, given the similarities to Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation last year.

But another Liverpool player linked with Real Madrid could cause issues with one of Alexander-Arnold’s new teammates.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest steps Liverpool have taken towards their pursuit of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.