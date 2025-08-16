Liverpool are in ‘active talks’ with Ibrahima Konate over a contract extension and a report has shed light on what the Frenchman will decide amid ongoing interest from Real Madrid.

Konate has entered the final year of his contract at Liverpool and for the time being, remains a guaranteed starter alongside Virgil van Dijk.

However, further performances like the one Konate produced against Bournemouth on Friday night will shatter his undroppable status, especially if Marc Guehi signs.

Konate came in for stinging criticism during Sky Sports’ television broadcast, with pundit and commentator, Jamie Carragher, blasting the defender’s positional awareness.

Liverpool have signed talented young Italian Giovanni Leoni and intend to add Guehi to their ranks too before the window slams shut.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Guehi and hope to conclude a deal for a fee in the £30m-£35m range.

The Daily Mail recently claimed Liverpool have no intention of cashing in on Konate while they still can (this summer), even if Real Madrid come knocking.

Guehi has sought assurances over his game-time in a World Cup year and given he’s agreed personal terms, that would suggest he might supersede Konate in the starting eleven if he does complete a move to Anfield.

Nevertheless, Liverpool’s trust and faith in Konate is not wavering and according to reporter Ben Jacobs, they’re in active talks over a contract extension right now.

“Liverpool are in active talks to renew Ibrahima Konate’s contract,” wrote Jacobs on X. “Nothing agreed yet, but LFC are still trying for an extension. Dialogue continues with Konate’s representatives.”

What about Real Madrid?

Real Madrid’s interest in snapping up Konate via free agency is well documented. And if one thing has been made crystal clear over recent years it’s Real Madrid always get their way when going head-to-head with Liverpool in the transfer market.

Los Blancos signed Liverpool’s number one midfield target in consecutive summers (Aurelien Tchouameni – 2022, Jude Bellingham – 2023).

Liverpool were beaten to the signature of Dean Huijsen earlier this summer and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation requires no explanation.

Konate is the latest player Real Madrid and Liverpool are contesting and according to AS, the centre-back has ‘already given his approval to Real Madrid’, whether be it a move this summer or next.

The report went on to state Konate ‘wants’ to join Madrid and is ready to switch to the Santiago Bernabeu if the two clubs can thrash out a deal.

If not, then Konate is willing to wait until next summer to join Madrid as a free agent.

The outcome of Liverpool’s active talks with Konate right now will prove whether AS were right or wrong.

