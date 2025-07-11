Real Madrid have decided how much they are willing to pay for Ibrahima Konate after learning Liverpool’s demands for the central defender, according to the Spanish media, as another source shares what the Anfield star could eventually do.

Madrid have identified Konate as a key target to bolster their defence. The Liverpool defender is one of the best in his position in the Premier League and, at the age of 26, has his best years ahead of him.

Los Blancos have already signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer, but manager Xabi Alonso wants to bring another centre-back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Madrid’s ‘dream target’ for central defence is William Saliba, the Arsenal ace is under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2027 and is also in talks over a new deal.

Konate will become a free agent next summer, and it has been widely reported that the France international centre-back has told Liverpool that he will not sign a new deal.

Spanish publication AS has brought an update on the situation, revealing how much Liverpool want for the defender.

The Premier League champions want at least €50million (£43.1m, $58.4m) for Konate, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for £36million.

Madrid, though, are not willing to pay that amount, knowing fully well that they will be able to secure the services of Konate for free next summer.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Madrid believe that €50million(£43.1m, $58.4m) for Konate this summer is ‘excessive’.

AS has claimed that Madrid would spend €20-25million (£17.2m, $23.4m – £21.6m $29.2m) maximum on Konate this summer.

DON’T MISS 🌐Every completed Real Madrid transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Ibrahima Konate is ‘going to go’ – report

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Konate is very likely to run down his contract at Liverpool and leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

Bailey, though, has said that even though Madrid are very keen on the Frenchman, he might join Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain.

Bailey told RousingTheKop: “There’s a deal to be done but my gut feeling is that Liverpool might lose him on a free. That’s just my gut feeling.

“Not necessarily to Real Madrid, it might be Bayern Munich, it might be PSG.

“Obviously, he’s seen what’s happened with Alexander-Arnold, some of his French teammates have done the same, Kylian Mbappe even did very similar.

“I just have a gut feeling that he’s going to go.”

Latest Real Madrid news: £43m ace incoming, £69m bid for Tottenham star

Madrid have struck a deal to sign a £43million star, according to two reliable sources, but he needs to get a confirmation from Manchester United before he can travel to Spain to undergo a medical.

A Spanish report has revealed that Madrid are planning a £69million bid for a Tottenham Hotspur star, as Atletico Madrid decide to give up on signing him.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has decided to put three of his players up for sale, including a top Arsenal target.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?