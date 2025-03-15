Liverpool are willing to sell Ibrahima Konate, with a report revealing that Real Madrid have been told how much they have to pay for the defender as Chelsea join the race.

Konate has been on the books of Liverpool since 2021 when he joined from RB Leipzig for £36million. There have been injury problems for the defender, but the France international has done well over the years and developed well alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defence.

The 25-year-old is one of the first names on Arne Slot’s teamsheet, with the centre-back making 22 starts in the Premier League and seven in the Champions League for Liverpool this season.

Konate is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2026, and the Premier League leaders are trying to convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Madrid have been credited with interest in Konate in recent weeks , and it has now emerged that Los Blancos have been told how much they need to pay for the defender.

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool are willing to sell Konate as long as Madrid or any other club pay their asking price of €60million (£50.6m, $65.5m).

That would make Liverpool a tidy profit on a player they paid £36million for and who has done well for them over the years.

Konate has played a total of 123 matches for the Reds in his career, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

The report has noted that the Merseyside club have already identified Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck as a potential replacement for Konate should he leave for Madrid or another club.

According to Bild, VfL Wolfsburg defender Konstantinos Koulierakis is also on Liverpool’s radar should they be forced to sell Konate.

Chelsea want to sign Ibrahima Konate

Madrid are not the only club that are interested in signing Konate from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the French star has been known for a while, and now Chelsea have been linked with the 25-year-old centre-back.

According to TBR, Chelsea have “enquired about the possibility of signing” Konate from Liverpool.

Barcelona are also made enquiries for the defender, with Liverpool now concerned about losing him.

The Premier League leaders are trying to convince Konate to put pen to paper on a new deal, but they have found no joy yet.

Latest Liverpool news: Darwin Nunez to Arsenal, Alexander-Arnold decision

Arsenal have been linked with a shock move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are ready to cash in on Nunez at the end of the season.

The Premier League leaders have already identified four replacements for the Uruguay international striker.

A report has claimed that Arsenal are interested in a summer swoop for Nunez, with manager Mikel Arteta personally keen on working with the Liverpool striker at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool are also likely to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool this summer and has not signed a new deal.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that a deal between the right-back and Madrid is “basically done”, adding that Liverpool have privately accepted that now.

Liverpool, though, could keep Virgil van Dijk beyond the summer , with TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs revealing that the Netherlands international central defender wants to stay at Anfield.

Jacobs said: “The first thing to note is that Van Dijk is giving priority to Liverpool.

“He is not negotiating with other clubs, which is the same approach Roberto Firmino took when departing Anfield in the summer of 2023.

“Only after informing then-boss Jurgen Klopp that he wanted a new challenge did the Brazilian start formally speaking to suitors before eventually joining Al-Ahli.”

