Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has made up his mind on his future amid interest from Real Madrid, according to a French source, with the Anfield star’s comments on next season also indicating his state of mind.

Madrid have already signed a defender from Liverpool this summer, bringing in England international right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the Spanish and European giants have set their sights on Konate, who is out of contract at the Premier League champions at the end of the 2025/26 campaign and has not signed a new deal yet.

Madrid had initially wanted to secure the services of Konate on a free transfer next summer, but manager Xabi Alonso is insisting on bringing a new centre-back now to pair with Dean Huijsen to allow him tactical flexibility to play with a three-in-the-back system or a flat back-four.

Spanish publication AS reported on July 15 that Liverpool want €50m (£43.6m, $58.6m) for Konate, but Madrid are not willing to pay more than €25m (£21.8m, $29.3m) for the 26-year-old.

It has since emerged that Liverpool have offered Konate a new contract, with FootMercato revealing on July 23 that the Premier League champions are ready to bump up his salary.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri also reported on X on July 23 that ‘Konate received a new contract proposal from Liverpool’ and added: ‘This offer would significantly increase his wages. Konate now considering options as he opened the door off the record to Real Madrid recently’.

French journalist Abdellah Boulma has now brought an update on Konate’s situation, reporting that the defender is keen on staying at Liverpool and signing the new deal.

Boulma wrote on X at 11:11am on August 1: “Liverpool and Ibrahima Konaté are still in talks over a contract extension. No full agreement yet, but the French defender is happy at the club and keen to stay. #LFC”

What Ibrahima Konate has said about next season

Liverpool won the Premier League title with relative ease last season, as Arsenal failed to last the distance and Chelsea and Manchester City were never in the race.

The Premier League giants have made some massive signings in the summer transfer window so far, including Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, with the arrival of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United also a distinct possibility despite an initial bid getting rejected.

Konate is fully aware that winning the Premier League title for the second season in a row will be tough.

The defender told Liverpool’s official website on July 28: “Last season we came back with a new manager and he had a very good idea and he said before the season started what we have to do to win the Premier League.

“We just followed what he said and at the end we had a good result for the club. I think this season will be more difficult.

“Because for sure we are happy and we don’t have to forget last season, but we have to take the good parts of last season as well as the bad parts where we did not really great and work on that.

“We were champions last season and it’s finished now, we have to go again and try to do something even better than last season. That’s why the pre-season is very important.

“I know it’s very difficult for everyone but we need these tough sessions to be ready for the season.”

When asked about the testing nature of the ongoing build-up to the new season, Konate said: “For sure, we can see [that] in the training videos that everyone can see.

“But I think this is very good for us and we need that. We need to train very hard for this season because I think every team wants to beat us – and we want to protect our trophy from last season as well.

“Then we need to work in these hard conditions with this hard weather. Just to be ready for the season because the season will be very difficult.”

