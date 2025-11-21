Liverpool have been intimated by Ibrahima Konate’s entourage whether or not there is an agreement in place with Real Madrid, according to a reliable journalist, as manager Arne Slot directly addresses suggestions that he will try to bring Marc Guehi to Anfield in the January transfer window.

With Konate out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, Real Madrid are keen on snapping up the France international defender on a free transfer next summer. Marca, the top source for reliable Real Madrid transfer stories, has reported that Konate is ‘‘the number one’ centre-back on Los Blancos’ ‘preferred list’.

Madrid, though, are not the only European giants keen on the Liverpool star, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on November 10 that Bayern Munich and Juventus are also interested in Konate.

However, Liverpool are keen on keeping Konate, with the club’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, determined not to lose the 26-year-old as a free agent next summer.

“Ibou loves Liverpool, but he wants guarantees—minutes, trophies, and a project,” one insider told TEAMtalk. “If the right deal comes, he’ll listen.”

There have been reports since then of Liverpool making a ‘final’ offer to Konate and giving him an ‘ultimatum’, but journalist Graeme Bailey has now said that the Premier League giants are ‘hopeful’ of convincing the defender to sign a new deal.

The transfer journalist has revealed that there were talks between Liverpool and the defender’s agents over the international break, with the defending Premier League champions being told that the centre-back has not reached an agreement with any other club, despite claims in the Spanish media that there is a ‘preliminary agreement’ between Konate and Real Madrid.

Bailey told Rousing The Kop: “I am told that Liverpool feel talks between them and Konate’s camp, that have taken place in the last week, have gone well.

“Liverpool remain ‘hopeful’ that Konate will sign a new deal, and I am also led to believe that Konate’s people assured Liverpool that they have not agreed terms with any other club.

“Liverpool are making a big push to get him tied down in the next six weeks ahead of January.”

Arne Slot responds to Marc Guehi interest

Not only are Liverpool trying to convince Konate to sign a new deal, but the Merseyside club are also keen on bringing Marc Guehi to Anfield in 2026.

Like Konate, Guehi is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season, with manager Oliver Glasner having already said that the England international centre-back does not plan to sign a new deal.

Guehi came agonisingly close to signing for Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window, and sources have told TEAMtalk that the Reds remain keen on him.

However, Liverpool manager Slot has suggested that there are other areas in the squad to be addressed in the middle of the season.

During Slot’s press conference on Friday, a reporter asked: “How likely are you to bring in a centre half, whether it’s Marc Guehi or anyone else?”

Slot responded: “Talking about signing in the winter, there are so many games to be played before that.

“And the position we are in, it’s the last thing that’s on my mind, maybe not on Richards, but it’s the last thing on my mind, so it’s not a topic at all for me at the moment.

“We have at this moment in time, three centre-backs, with Joe Gomez included of course, and maybe Ryan, who can play in that position.

“Maybe you are not aware of it yet, but we have other positions where, which is a bit more of an issue.”

