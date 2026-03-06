Big Liverpool developments on Michael Olise and Ibrahima Konate have been reported

Liverpool are pulling out all the stops as they push to tie Ibrahima Konate down to a new contract, while a shock report claims they could submit a SWAP offer for dream target Michael Olise to help convince Bayern Munich to approve a very reluctant sale.

Arne Slot continues to be under pressure following their 2-1 defeat to bottom-placed Wolves in the Premier League last time out, despite a 3-1 victory over the same team in the FA Cup this evening.

We have reported how failure to qualify for the Champions League would put Arne Slot’s position as head coach under even more threat.

However, planning for the summer transfer window is ongoing despite the scrutiny on their boss, and keeping hold of key players is just as important for Liverpool as new signings.

Liverpool making huge push for Konate deal

The speculation surrounding Konate, whose current contract at Anfield expires at the season’s end, persists strongly, but Liverpool are determined to put an end to that.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has revealed in an update today that the Reds have submitted their ‘biggest salary offer’ to Konate yet, but three European super-powers are eyeing a possible free transfer.

The 26-year-old defender has made 169 appearances for the Reds since arriving in a £36m (€42.5m, $49m) move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, and has won four major honours.

Liverpool acknowledge his great importance to their side and have been in negotiations with Konate’s camp over a contract extension since the autumn of 2024.

As it stands, Konate is now free to leave Anfield as a free agent on July 1 and already has permission to negotiate with overseas clubs ahead of a potential summer move.

However, sources have told us that Liverpool believe the proposal they have placed on the table is the most lucrative one yet in terms of basic salary.

We understand there is confidence at Anfield that the defender will pen fresh terms, even though the competition for his signature is fierce.

Konate’s entourage have fielded multiple approaches in recent weeks. Real Madrid remain firmly in the race and have already presented an offer in principle to Konate’s camp.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have also joined the hunt and are understood to have joined Inter Milan in proposing prospective deals as they attempt to lure the centre-half away from Merseyside.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Stunning Olise ‘swap’ deal claim emerges

Meanwhile, a speculative report from Spain has stunningly claimed that Liverpool have submitted a ‘super offer’ of €150million (£130m / $174m) for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

We have reported previously how the French winger is viewed internally at Anfield as the ideal long-term successor to Mo Salah, whose future remains in doubt.

The report states that Bayern have ‘rejected’ this bid from Liverpool, and have ‘closed the door’ on selling Olise. The Reds, however, are said to be ‘preparing a new offensive’ and will submit an ‘improved financial offer’.

Interestingly, it is also noted that a swap deal involving Cody Gakpo is ‘another avenue’ that ‘could open negotiations’.

While Liverpool fans would no doubt love the idea of swapping Gakpo for Olise, these claims must be taken with a big pinch of salt.

No other outlets have backed up these claims, and we have consistently reported that Bayern have zero intention of letting Olise go anywhere this summer.

Instead, we understand that Liverpool have shifted their attention to other targets, with RB Leipzig’s 19-year-old sensation Yan Diomande high on their shortlist.

Reds want ‘best left-back in the world’

In other news, Liverpool have reportedly identified Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco as a replacement for Andy Robertson, who will leave when his contract expires this summer.

Dimarco, 28, has been described as ‘the best left-back in the world’ and he continues to impress with Inter as they push for the Serie A title.

Liverpool reportedly view Dimarco ‘as the only profile capable of replicating Robertson’s offensive threat,’ though they are anticipating stiff competition from Manchester United for his signature.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.