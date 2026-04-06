Liverpool are on the verge of tying down one of their most important defensive assets, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that Ibrahima Konate’s camp have reached broad agreement on a new long-term contract at Anfield.

As we exclusively revealed in February, the Reds had set an internal deadline of Easter to resolve Konate’s future and that target now looks set to be met following significant progress during the recent international break.

Earlier this year, Liverpool made it clear they believed they had placed their strongest possible offer on the table for the 26-year-old centre-back.

That stance came despite mounting interest from across Europe’s elite, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan all tracking the France international.

Closer to home, both Chelsea and Manchester City were also sounded out over a potential move.

However, Liverpool have held firm and it now appears their persistence is paying off.

Sources indicate that the financial package is effectively agreed, with only the finer contractual details still to be finalised. There is growing optimism within the club that the deal will be completed before the end of the month, securing Konate’s long-term future on Merseyside.

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Liverpool set to tie down Ibrahima Konate

The agreement with Konate will come as a major boost behind the scenes, particularly for sporting director Richard Hughes, who has prioritised retaining key players amid ongoing interest from rival clubs.

Should the deal be finalised as expected, it will represent a significant statement of intent from Liverpool and ensure that one of Europe’s most sought-after defenders remains at the heart of their project for years to come.

Retaining him is particularly important given fellow centre-back Virgil van Dijk is past his peak at the age of 34, and his contract expires in the summer of 2027.

Konate is undoubtedly one of Liverpool’s most important players, having started all but two of Liverpool’s 31 Premier League matches so far this season.

Next term, he will have new competition for a starting spot in the form of Rennes star Jeremy Jacquet, who will arrive at Anfield as per a pre-agreed deal to the tune of £60million.

Barring any dramatic twists, everything now points to Konate staying with Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

Latest Liverpool news: Camavinga opportunity / Monaco star tracked

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Real Madrid are now open to selling long-time Liverpool target Eduardo Camavinga after being frustrated by his inconsistent form.

The Reds have recently been contacted by intermediaries working on behalf of the player, and so too have Manchester United and Chelsea.

In other news, we revealed in an update earlier today how Liverpool and Man United are both seriously considering moves for Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche this summer.

The 22-year-old has been superb for the French side this season, and scouts from the Red Devils were in attendance to watch him in Monaco’s 2-1 win over Marseille on Sunday.

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