David Ornstein has refused to rule Ibrahima Konate out of signing an extension to his Liverpool contract after revealing exactly what the state of affairs is over his renewal and with a source revealing the Reds’ suspicions over links to Real Madrid.

The French defender is in the fifth and final year of the contract he signed at Anfield having arrived in a £36m (€40m, $45m) deal from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021. Having won four major honours at Liverpool, including last season’s Premier League crown, Konate has developed into one of the most respected central defenders in world football while at Anfield.

Talks over a new deal to extend his stay have been ongoing since last autumn. Earning a modest £70,000 a week at Anfield, it is understandable to see why Konate would like a significant pay rise to reflect his status in the game and importance to Liverpool.

And with the prospect of being able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side a genuine threat to Liverpool’s chances of tying him down, familiar adversaries, Real Madrid, have been strongly linked with a free transfer raid once again for one of Slot’s crown jewels.

However, while our transfer correspondent Dean Jones has a suspicion that the saga will drag out for some time longer and that Konate is happy to play the two sides off against one another, Ornstein has provided an update on the situation and having described the talks as being at a stalemate.

Speaking on NBC Sports Soccer, Ornstein stated: “On Konate, that’s a really interesting topic because there have been reports he’s rejected a new contract. Of course, he’s into his final 12 months. I don’t think it’s so much a rejection. Maybe more of a stalemate or a lack of an agreement basically.

“But I’m told talks are active. They’re ongoing, but nothing is close just yet. Suggestions, he’s on around £70,000 a week. I’m told it’s more than double that. So, he would want a really good contract. Deservedly, you could say, going into the highest brackets of earners, but that’s something they need to sort out. It could be affecting the team.”

What are insiders saying on Konate's future at Liverpool?

Reports in France this week, however, insisted that Liverpool now have a confidence that Konate will sign an extension after all, leading to counterclaims in the Spanish press that Real Madrid could abandon their quest to sign him and will instead target an alternative in the form of Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano.

Either way, the saga looks set to take quite a few twists and turns before finally getting its final answer, with Jones telling TEAMtalk that, if the 26-year-old does decide his future is best served at the Bernabeu, then the Reds will not break the bank to try and persuade him otherwise.

“My suspicion around this is that it is in the interest of Konate for this saga to drag out right now. It is helpful for Madrid to believe he could yet still stay at Liverpool… and it is good for him to know that he has options, if one gives up on him,” Jones stated.

“I think Liverpool would keep Konate on – and there have been some whispers that new contract has been made on that front recently – but by no means would they show signs of desperation to make it happen. That’s the impression I get. If Konate really wants to leave, then I think they will just accept that and move on.

“Liverpool have been linked with [Dayot] Upamecano themselves, but there is nothing progressive or active on that front at the moment, from what I have been told. Obviously, Marc Guehi remains at the top of the list.”

With Konate’s future up in the air, Liverpool are in what has been described as “internal discussions” to sign a new central defender in the January transfer window, according to a trusted reporter, with Newcastle star Sven Botman one of FOUR new options being under consideration by the reigning Premier League champions.

On the subject of transfer targets, a Crystal Palace teammate of Guehi’s – described as a ‘Rolls Royce’ – is also thought to be on the Reds’ radar ahead of the 2026 windows.

The biggest new signing of all, however, could come on signing of a prized successor to club icon Mo Salah.

Now, an ambitious report claims the Reds are willing to spend a ‘historic’, record-shattering sum to land a superstar attacker for more than what Paris Saint-Germain are willing to spend on him.

