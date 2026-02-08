Real Madrid DIRECTLY contact Liverpool star to sign him – top source

Real Madrid are now actively pursuing a deal for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, according to a reliable journalist, as a former Everton official takes a swipe at the Frenchman.

Multiple reliable sources, including The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele, reported in December 2025 that Real Madrid had decided to end their pursuit of Konate, who is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

However, the situation has dramatically changed now, with ESPN reporting this month that Real Madrid are back in for Konate and are keen to snap him up on a free transfer.

It will not be straightforward, though, as Liverpool are still trying to convince the France international centre-back to put pen to paper on the dotted line.

Madrid also need Konate to be realistic about his demands to complete a move to Estadio Bernabeu in the summer of 2026.

Reliable journalist Matteo Morreto has now reported on Radio Marca that Madrid have made contact with Konate and have asked him about his situation, as relayed by Madrid Xtra and reported on X by the reporter himself.

Given that Konate will become a free agent in the summer of 2026, he is allowed to speak to clubs outside the Premier League, such as Madrid.

Real Madrid journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has responded to the latest development on Konate’s future by noting that Madrid made a similar U-turn over Antonio Rudiger before eventually landing him after his contract with Chelsea ran out.

The journalist wrote on X at 5:39pm on February 6: “At the time, I mentioned to you that they never officially closed the Konate matter for me.

“Madrid already did something similar in the past with Rudiger: he was ‘ruled out/ in January and signed in April. We’ll see what happens with Konate.”

Keith Wyness takes Ibrahima Konate dig

As Madrid make a U-turn on their stance on Konate, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has taken a swipe at the Liverpool defender.

While analysing Liverpool’s decision sign Jeremy Jacquet, who will join the defending Premier League champions from Rennes in the summer of 2026, Wyness has noted that Konate is coming into form with just months left on his deal.

Wyness told Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast: “Do they need him [Jacquet] right now? I think that they’re happy with Konate at the moment. He’s come back into a bit of form.

“He had a poor start to the season, but he does seem to be coming back into form as he is coming towards his free agent situation. So, you know, surprise, surprise.

Players coming into form as they come towards the end of their contract, and they need a move. Isn’t that a novelty that we’ve never seen before?

“So, you know, I think that Liverpool right now with Konate, they’re okay. I think they’ve almost resigned themselves also to the fact that they’re going to be just within the five places for the Champions League.

“ hey’re going to make it into Champions League, but really they don’t have to push on much further than that.

“So I think they’re almost resigned to that fact, and they’re going to settle with the squad and then come in with Jacquet next year and make things fresh and move on.”

