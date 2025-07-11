Liverpool duo Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister, who are on Real Madrid's radar

Real Madrid are in contact with one of Liverpool’s best players, according to the Spanish media, as Markus Babbel urges the Anfield star to snub a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and stay part of Arne Slot’s side.

While Liverpool had a very successful 2024/25 campaign and won the Premier League title in Slot’s first season in charge, Madrid endured a tough time under Carlo Ancelotti, failing to clinch LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos took immediate steps to get things right next season, bringing in Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Ancelotti as the manager.

Madrid have been busy in the summer transfer window, too, signing central defender Dean Huijsen and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Bournemouth and Liverpool, respectively.

Midfielder Franco Mastantuono is also set to join the Madrid squad from River Plate in August when he turns 18, while a deal has been agreed for Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras.

Madrid are not done yet, with Alonso looking to bring in a midfielder and another centre-back.

Alonso has told Madrid to sign Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool, with Los Blancos ready to make a massive bid.

Madrid are also keen on Ibrahima Konate, with the dream scenario being that Los Blancos sign the Liverpool centre-back on a free transfer next summer when his current contract runs out.

Konate has already told Liverpool that he will not sign a new deal, with AS reporting that the Premier League champions are demanding €50million (£43.1m, $58.4m) for the 26-year-old.

Fichajes has now brought an update on Konate’s situation, reporting that Madrid have ‘already initiated contact with the player’s entourage’.

Alonso wants a new centre-back who can play alongside Huijsen and has made Konate ‘a top priority’.

Having made Konate their ‘main target’ for central defender, Madrid are said to be ‘pushing to convince’ the Liverpool star to switch to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

With Liverpool looking for €50million (£43.1m, $58.4m) for Konate – who was described as “top class” by former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club in October 2024 – and Madrid not willing to pay more than €25million (£21.6m, $29.2m), it remains to be seen how this particular transfer saga is resolved.

Ibrahima Konate told to stay at Liverpool

While Konate himself is reported to be willing to join Real Madrid, former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel believes that he should stay at Anfield.

Goal quotes Babbel as saying: “Ibrahima Konate should stay at Liverpool. Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, but I’m not sure you can enjoy playing there because of the pressure and expectation on your shoulders.

“Liverpool is a huge football club and are one big family; everyone looks after each other.

“You can still earn the best money playing for Liverpool and you’re playing in the best league in the world. What more could you want?

“As far as competing to be the best, Liverpool play a great style of football as well. I saw a similar style to Liverpool while watching Paris Saint-Germain against Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-final; PSG dominated the game!

“If you join Real, you might be going to the best club in the world, but they are definitely not the best team, and I can’t see them becoming the best team in the next couple of years.

“If I was in Konate’s position, I’d ask myself why I’d want to leave the best club in the world?”

