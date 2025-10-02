‘A new Real Madrid player’ – Extraordinary Ibrahima Konate counter-claims emerge to damage ‘confident’ Liverpool

Just days after a French report claimed that Liverpool are ‘confident’ of Ibrahima Konate signing a new contract, the Spanish media have claimed that a deal with Real Madrid has been practically done, while also revealing the finer details.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, with Madrid keen on bringing the defender to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer. William Saliba has long been Real Madrid’s ‘dream target’, as reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano back in May, but the French star has signed a new and lucrative deal with Arsenal and is not going to leave anytime soon.

Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano are also on Madrid’s radar, with the former out of contract at Crystal Palace next summer and the latter’s current deal with Bayern Munich expiring at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Konate, though, is Real Madrid’s top centre-back target for next season, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reporting on September 19 that he “was told Konate was the one they have considered most likely”.

However, at 10:25pm on September 30, L’Equipe dropped a bombshell report, claiming that Liverpool are ‘confident’ that Konate will sign a new deal after the defending Premier League champions made him ‘a new proposal’ two weeks ago.

A Spanish report subsequently claimed that Madrid are already moving away from Konate, but now a Real Madrid-centric website has claimed that it is not the case.

At 9:31am on October 2, Defensa Central reported that Konate already has an agreement with Madrid over a five-year deal.

While acknowledging that Liverpool are ‘continuing to push for a new deal’, the report claimed that the media and agent world is practically 99% sure that Konate will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons’.

Although nothing has been officially signed because that can only be done from January 1, ‘everyone is already considering Konaté as a new Real Madrid player’.

Konate has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2021 and has made 141 appearances for the Merseyside club so far in his career, scoring five goals and providing four assists in those games.

Duolingo jokes about Ibrahima Konate and Real Madrid

While claims and counter-claims on Konate’s future continue to be made, the defender himself has not publicly said what he plans to do.

In early September, Konate joked during an interview with Telefoot that his France international team-mate Kylian Mbappe has been calling him all the time to leave Liverpool and move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Konate joked: “He calls me every two hours.”

The Liverpool star subsequently said “no” when he was asked if he could speak Spanish.

Duolingo, a free language learning platform, has now joked that Konate is a member of their ‘Spanish Diamond League’ in response to a Liverpool fan criticism him for his performance against Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.

Ibrahima Konaté is a member of our Spanish Diamond League! https://t.co/Mb7YWoiPFC — Duolingo (@duolingo) October 1, 2025

