Real Madrid have a price in mind for Ibrahima Konate, according to a report, while it has been revealed whether Liverpool could sell the defender in the summer transfer window.

Madrid have already delivered a double transfer blow to Liverpool. Los Blancos have a deal in place to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free this summer when his current contract with the Reds runs out. Madrid have also beaten Liverpool to the £50million signing of centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move to Madrid, who are also keen on his Liverpool team-mate Konate.

The 25-year-old centre-back is under contract at Liverpool until the end of next season.

The Premier League champions are trying to convince Konate to sign a new deal and extend his stay at Anfield, but so far, the France international has refused to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Madrid’s plan is to sign Konate on a free transfer next summer, but Defensa Central has revealed that Los Blancos are ready to make a deal with Liverpool now.

Despite signing Huijsen, Madrid are on the hunt for a new centre-back and are willing to pay €30million (£25.2m, $33.7m)

Madrid are aware that Arsenal will not sell William Saliba for that price, so Los Blancos are considering Konate among the options.

Defensa Central has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero, as well as Ajax ace Jorrel Hato, are the other two centre-backs that Madrid believe they could sign for £25.2m.

The report has noted that Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘‘would be willing’ to sign another centre-back after bringing Huijsen and has agreed to pay £25.2m for Romero, Hato or Konate, who was described by Kylian Mbappe in Quest-France in June 2024 as “crazy” because “on the field, he’s an absolute beast who you don’t want to cross, but outside, he’s a cream, a very cheerful and friendly guy”.

Liverpool stance on selling Konate this summer

Konate has established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League and is one of the best players for Liverpool.

The Frenchman’s partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence this season was a big reason why the Reds won the Premier League title.

Konate has scored two goals and given two assists in 40 appearances for Liverpool this season.

While Liverpool would love to keep Konate in the long term, journalist Graeme Bailey has told TBR that the Reds could be forced to sell him this summer.

Bailey said: “We really can’t underestimate just how worried Liverpool are by Konate’s situation.

“It’s a situation that they did inherit to be fair, but it’s also one that they could have maybe got in front of last summer.

“If we’re playing sort of devil’s advocate with this, would Konate have turned down a big contract offer last summer? Unfortunately he didn’t really get one last summer.

“And then let’s be fair to the player — he’s backed himself to have that big season and he’s had that.

“He really has stepped up from being a good Premier League player to being a very very good one.

“Liverpool are in a massive quandary with him now, I’m told if a new deal is looking unlikely in the coming weeks then do not rule out the prospect of Liverpool selling Konate this summer.

“Liverpool don’t want to be dragged into a difficult situation and obviously there is the prospect that Konate might not accept a summer move

“Then if that is the case we wonder whether we’re in a similar sort of cycle to Trent and Real Madrid.

“It’s all about player power and Konate’s got it and Liverpool are very worried about this situation.

“They were always going to look to bring another centre-back, which they will do, but they might be facing the prospect of maybe having to bring two — but that would depend on Konate going.

“So don’t be surprised if we see some really strong links with Konate elsewhere.

“All the clubs love him — we know Real Madrid but PSG like him a lot and Bayern Munich.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Rodrygo fee, left-back joining

