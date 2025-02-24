Real Madrid are genuinely keen on signing Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window, with The Times reporter Paul Joyce revealing that he has heard “whispers” about Los Blancos’s interest in the Liverpool defender, as the Spanish giants’ stance on a deal for Virgil van Dijk also becomes clear.

Konate has been on the books of Liverpool since 2021 and has established himself as one of the best and most important players for the Reds. The 25-year-old has become a key figure at the heart of the Liverpool defence and has been a regular alongside Virgil van Dijk this season, scoring two goals and giving two assists in 29 matches in all competitions for Arne Slot’s side.

The France international is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2026, and a report in The Daily Mail last week claimed that Konate is one of the three centre-backs Madrid have on their shortlist for the summer.

The Times journalist Joyce has now backed that report, adding that he has heard that Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Konate, who has been offered a new deal by Liverpool.

Joyce wrote in The Times: “Ibrahima Konate is yet to sign the new terms offered to him and he will soon be into the final year of his contract, with whispers growing about interest in the France centre back from Paris Saint-Germain and possibly Real Madrid.”

Madrid are also reported to have virtually secured the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.

The Spanish media has consistently reported that the right-back will join Los Blancos at the end of the season when his current contract with Liverpool runs out.

It would be a double blow for Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) if they lose Alexander-Arnold and Konate to Madrid, especially as they are two of their best players and are regular starters under Slot.

Real Madrid stance on Virgil van Dijk revealed

Another Liverpool player who has been linked with a move to Madrid this summer is Van Dijk.

Just like Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Liverpool are in talks with the former Celtic star, but a recent report in the English media stated that Madrid are monitoring Van Dijk’s situation.

The Spanish media has now dismissed that speculation, with Marca, who have strong connections with the Madrid hierarchy, reporting that Los Blancos are not in talks with Van Dijk and do not plan to bring the Dutch defender to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Latest Real Madrid news: Shock Yamal contact, Hernandez boost

Madrid have been linked with a shock move for Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

It has been reported in the Spanish media that Madrid have been consistently in contact with Yamal’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

The defending Spanish and European champions, though, are very unlikely to be successful in their quest to sign the winger in the summer transfer window.

Mendes has consistently told Madrid that Yamal will not move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona are unlikely to do any deal whatsoever with Madrid for Yamal, who has interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool as well.

Meanwhile, Madrid have received a boost in their quest to sign Theo Hernandez from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Los Blancos want to sign a new left-back this summer and believe that bringing Hernandez back to the Santiago Bernabeu would be a good move.

A report has claimed that Hernandez wants to go back to Madrid and is doing everything he possibly can to get a deal done.

Madrid are reportedly not going to sell Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are said to be keen on the Brazil international forward and are willing to pay £83million for him, but Los Blancos are adamant of keeping the star.

