Intermediaries working on stunning Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid U-turn as sources provide Liverpool latest

Liverpool are still hopeful Ibrahima Konate will sign a new deal, but sources suggest work may be going on behind the scenes to bring Real Madrid back to the table.

In November, Real Madrid formally decided not to progress their interest in the defender – and Liverpool’s most recent round of talks with the player were encouraging from the Reds’ perspective.

Konate has handled the situation professionally, though a move to the Bernabeu has long been viewed as his dream scenario.

And figures close to Liverpool believe intermediaries have still been working in the background to try to draw Madrid back into the picture.

Liverpool remain keen for Konate to stay, aware that replacing him would be extremely difficult. There is obvious interest in Marc Guehi as a potential alternative, but no deal is straightforward.

The current impression is that if he does not move to Madrid, there is no other club in Europe with the same level of intrigue to the centre-back.

Madrid have seemingly turned their attention elsewhere and are looking at other players with expiring contracts – and Liverpool will hope they remain out of the picture.

Liverpool are working on keeping Konate but cannot fully settle until the 26-year-old has penned a new deal.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool transfer news: Latest on Salah, Semenyo…

One observer thinks Liverpool will be open to selling Mohamed Salah if a bid worth £50-75m comes in, but TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey states otherwise.

He reports that Liverpool previously viewed Salah as ‘unlikely to leave’, but they are now intent on blocking any potential departure.

Salah’s entourage have already informed the club that he should be one of the first names on Arne Slot’s team sheet, which could be crucial to his future.

Antoine Semenyo has been named as one potential replacement for the 33-year-old, though he is now more likely to join Manchester City or Manchester United.