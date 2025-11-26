Real Madrid growing in confidence over Ibrahima Konate raid but Liverpool completely disagree – sources

Real Madrid are increasingly convinced that Ibrahima Konate wants to join them – but Liverpool are happy with how their own situation has been progressing, sources have confirmed.

His current deal at Anfield expires in the summer and avenues remain open between Konate’s camp and Liverpool to sign a new contract. Sources in Spain have continued to grow in the belief that he will choose a move to the Bernabeu.

Yet Liverpool’s last round of talks are believed to have been promising, giving Liverpool their own hope over a fresh deal.

They have been hoping for a breakthrough before the end of this year. His situation is starting to resemble more closely the path of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose personal terms dragged on into the second half of the season before it became apparent he had agreed to join Madrid.

Konate risks the wrath of supporters by letting the situation linger, without showing true signs of commitment to his current club.

A centre-back is a priority for Madrid and they have set up Konate as the No.1 target, with Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano in mind as the back-up choice.

The fact Madrid still have a positive feeling around Konate will raise new questions about how Liverpool could replace him, as their own No.1 target Marc Guehi continues to be tracked by a host of top European clubs including Bayern.

New reports that Liverpool have made a bid for Guehi have been privately dismissed – and it remains the case that he is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Guehi has planned to take his time over his next move and believes his options open up significantly by waiting until the summer.

Liverpool news: Slot sack latest; Elliott return?

Meanwhile, we understand Slot is ‘under pressure’ to turn results around, but there is ‘more leeway than people outside think.’

Harvey Elliott left Liverpool for Aston Villa in the summer to aid his development, but the move has been a disaster.

Sources state he could end up back at Anfield in January as Villa are increasingly unlikely to sign him permanently.